JAKARTA, June 4 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets. PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not confirmed these stories) - BP MIGAS SEES 2013 OIL TARGET AT 910,000 BPD Indonesia's oil and gas watchdog BP Migas can achieve its 2013 oil output target at 910,000 barrels per day (bpd), up from this year's target of 904,000 bpd as it expects supply from 11 oil and gas projects, said deputy chairman Rudi Rubiandini. (Investor Daily p.16 & Kontan p.14) - TOTAL E&P DIFFICULT TO ACHIVES 2012 GOVT TARGET The Indonesian unit of Total, Total E&P Indonesia, said it would be difficult to achieve its 2012 output target of 2,346 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) as required by the government, said vice president A. Noviyanto. (Kontan p.14) - INDIKA ACQUIRES NEW COAL MINE Energy firm Indika Indonesia Resources, a unit of PT Indika Energy Tbk, has bought 85 percent of the shares in coal miner PT Multi Tambangjaya Utama, Co-CEO of Indika Energy Arsjad Rasjid said in a statement to the bourse. MARKET SNAPSHOT * Indonesia's stock market fell 0.86 percent on Friday, following its regional peers, as worries about the deepening euro zone debt crisis and China's slowing economy prompted selling across the region. * U.S. stocks plunged on Friday after a surprisingly weak jobs report added to fears about a global economic slowdown and sent the Dow into negative territory for the year. * Global investor sentiment remained brittle on Monday, with risky currencies and some U.S. stock futures staging only a meek rebound from last week's heavy sell-off sparked by weak U.S. jobs data. * U.S. light crude oil fell more than $3 per barrel on Friday in a general market sell-off as poor U.S. jobs data followed weak Chinese figures to deepen worries over the prospects for global economic growth. * Latin American currencies weakened on Friday as weak economic data from the United States, China and Brazil added to fears the global economic recovery is faltering. * Malaysian palm oil prices dropped to their lowest level in a week on Friday as investors worried about demand from China after weak manufacturing data and Spain's shaky finances, the latest signs that the euro zone debt crisis will further slow global growth. ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0020 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1278.04 -2.46 -32.290 USD/JPY 78.15 0.1 0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.4554 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1620.59 -0.31 -5.010 US CRUDE 82.77 -0.55 -0.460 DOW JONES 12118.57 -2.22 -274.88 ASIA ADRS 108.87 -2.36 -2.63 ------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 9,387.5 rupiah) (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Rieka Rahadiana and Matthew Bigg)