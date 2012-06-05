JAKARTA, June 5 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets. PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not confirmed these stories) - BI SEES 2013 INVESTMENT GROWTH AT 10.5 PCT Bank Indonesia sees total investment in 2013 to grow by 10.5 percent, lower than the government target of between 11.9 percent and 12.3 percent, as the bank forecasts a lower economic growth at 6.4-6.8 percent next year, said governor Darmin Nasution. (Bisnis Indonesia p.3) - CHANDRA ASRI EXPECTS 2012 REVENUES AT $2.2 BLN Petrochemical firm PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk expects 2012 revenues to stay flat at $2.2 billion rupiah due to a global economic slowdown, said the firm's senior vice president Asri Suryandi. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m1&Investor Daily p.14) - HONDA MOTOR SPENDS $329 MLN FOR SECOND PLANT Japanese car maker Honda Motor Co will spend $329 million to build its second assembly plant in Karawang, West Java, aiming to boost annual capacity to 180,000 units, said Takanobu Ito, the firm's President, CEO and representative director. The plant will start operating in 2014. - PEGADAIAN AIMS 6.4 TRLN RPH FROM IPO State-owned pawnshop PT Pegadaian plans to raise up to 6.4 trillion rupiah ($680.85 million) from an initial public offering (IPO) this year, said minister of state-owned enterprises Dahlan Iskan. The firm plans to add outlets and improve information technology facilities. (Investor Daily p.13) MARKET SNAPSHOT * Southeast Asia stock markets fell on Monday with Indonesia's stock market dropped 3.8 percent, as investors dumped risky assets across the region on heightened fears of a global slowdown after disappointing data from U.S. and China. * U.S. stocks extended their most recent selloff on Monday as investors reacted to the latest indications o f an economic slowdown and looked ahead to events this week that could help ease Europe's debt crisis. * Asian shares and commodities staged a mild recovery on Tuesday, with stocks holding a touch above 2012 lows, as investors looked to European policymakers and the wider G7 to take decisive action to address the worsening euro zone crisis. * U.S. crude futures rebounded on Monday after four days of losses and last week's slide of 8.4 percent as the euro rallied on hopes that European authorities can contain the euro zone debt crisis. * Latin American currencies gained on Monday as yields paid by peripheral European countries steadied after Friday's sell-off, giving a breather to investors worried about a possible break-up of the euro zone. * Malaysian palm oil futures fell to the lowest so far this year on Monday, as investors rushed for the exits on growing global economic fears that also triggered a broader sell-off in other commodities markets. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0011 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1278.18 0.01% 0.140 USD/JPY 78.33 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5407 -- 0.017 SPOT GOLD 1620.24 0.09% 1.490 US CRUDE 84.69 0.85% 0.710 DOW JONES 12101.46 -0.14% -17.11 ASIA ADRS 108.99 0.11% 0.12 ------------------------------------------------------------- * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on LATEST STORIES ON: * Indonesia stocks........ * Southeast Asian stocks.. * Asian stocks preview.... * Asian currencies........ * U.S. stocks............. * Oil prices.............. * Global markets.......... * Malaysian crude palm oil * Indonesian palm oil..... * Global economy.......... * Key Asian companies..... * Key currencies.......... * Major deals of interest. ($1 = 9,400 rupiah) (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Rieka Rahadiana)