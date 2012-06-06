JAKARTA, June 6 Following is a list of events in
Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and
factors that may influence financial markets.
PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not confirmed these stories)
- JAN-APRIL CPO EXPORTS RISE 17.8 PCT - ASSOC
Indonesian Palm Oil Association (GAPKI) said exports of
crude palm oil in January to April rose 17.8 percent to 5.3
million tonnes from a year ago due to a surge in demand, said
its secretary general Joko Supriyono. The association sees
exports in 2012 at 18 million tonnes, rising 1.5 million tonnes
from last year. (Kontan p.17)
- PGN TO SPEND 2.5 TLRN RPH CAPEX IN 2012
State-controlled gas firm PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk
plans to spend 2.5 trillion rupiah ($265.89 million)
on capital expenditure this year to develop a gas pipeline
network and facilities, said the firm's CEO Hendi Priyo Santoso.
(Investor Daily p.1)
- KIMIA FARMA AIMS FOR 1.08 TRLN RPH FROM RIGHTS ISSUE
State-owned pharmaceutical firm PT Kimia Farma Tbk
aims to raise 1.08 trillion rupiah ($114.86 million) from a
rights issue this year, said an official at the state-owned
enterprises ministry, Pandu Djajanto. The firm plans to relocate
and renovate factories, set up a joint venture, as well as
develop a hospital. (Investor Daily p.13)
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Indonesia's stock market recovered 1.7 percent on Tuesday
after a 3.8 percent drop a day earlier, helped by hopes for more
action on the euro zone debt crisis.
* U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, recovering some ground from
last week's selloff, as data showing the vast U.S. services
sector improved in May outweighed investor angst about the euro
zone's fiscal crisis. Financial stocks ranked among the best
performers.
* Asian shares nudged up on Wednesday but were capped by
concerns that Europe's financial strains could intensify without
a global response, as Spain warned that it was being shut out of
credit markets.
* U.S. crude oil futures rose for a second straight day on
Tuesday as the vital U.S. service sector grew faster than
expected in May, the ISM industry report showed - a small,
bright lining that followed a spate of gloomy economic reports.
* Most emerging Asian currencies nudged higher and the
Taiwan dollar pulled away from a four-month low on Tuesday, and
investors took a break from the incessant selling of the past
few weeks to await the outcome of emergency G7 talks on the euro
zone's debt crisis.
* Malaysian palm oil futures rebounded on Tuesday, tracking
a recovery in overseas markets, as investors looked to
policymakers for new action to tackle the euro zone's debt
crisis.
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0040 GMT ---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1285.50 0.57 7.32
USD/JPY 78.64 -0.09 -0.07
US 10YR 1.57 -0.02 0.00
SPOT GOLD 1621.61 0.27 4.36
US CRUDE 84.41 0.14 0.12
DOW JONES 12127.95 0.22 26.49
ASIA ADRS 110.12 1.04 1.13
FTSE 100 5260.19 -1.14 -60.67
-------------------------------------------------------------
* For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on
LATEST STORIES ON:
* Indonesia stocks........
* Southeast Asian stocks..
* Asian stocks preview....
* Asian currencies........
* U.S. stocks.............
* Oil prices..............
* Global markets..........
* Malaysian crude palm oil
* Indonesian palm oil.....
* Global economy..........
* Key Asian companies.....
* Key currencies..........
* Major deals of interest.
($1 = 9,402.5 rupiah)
(Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)