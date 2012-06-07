JAKARTA, June 7 Following is a list of events in
Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and
factors that may influence financial markets.
PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not confirmed these stories)
- INDONESIA TRADE SURPLUS DROP TO $5 BLN IN 2012, INVESTMENT
ON TARGET
Indonesia's trade surplus will drop to $5 billion this year
from $26.3 billion last year on concerns of sluggish economies
in the United States and Europe, Gita Wirjawan, head of the
investment coordinating board, said. The government is
optimistic of achieving its 2012 investment target of 283
trillion rupiah ($30.40 billion). (Investor Daily p.10&p.20)
- ABM INVESTAMA TO SEND 500,000 TONNES COAL TO CHINA
Coal miner PT Reswara Minergi Hartama, a unit of PT ABM
Investama Tbk, has signed a delivery contract of
500,000 metric tonnes with China's Goangzhou Huaneng Trading Co.
Ltd. for delivery in June to December, said Reswara's CEO Hargma
Harry Asmar. (Kontan p.4)
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Indonesia's stock market jumped 3.3 percent on Wednesday
for a second straigtht day as the technically oversold market
lured bargain hunters.
* U.S. stocks jumped on Wednesday, giving the S&P 500 its
best day since December, as talk of a rescue of Spain's troubled
banks and hopes of more monetary stimulus sparked a rebound from
recent selling.
* Asian shares rose on Thursday on signs European
policymakers were seeking a solution for ailing Spanish banks
and amid growing expectations for additional monetary stimulus
if major economies deteriorate further.
* U.S. crude futures rose for a third straight session on
Wednesday as efforts in Europe to fashion a rescue for Spain's
troubled banks sent the euro higher, weakened the dollar and
boosted equities and oil prices.
* Latin American currencies rose on Wednesday on hopes
European officials would soon come up with a plan to rescue
Spain's banks, but Brazil's real weakened as investors feared
possible negative developments in external markets ahead of a
national holiday.
* Malaysian palm oil futures extended gains on Wednesday, as
investors bet on rising Asian demand for the edible oil,
although caution prevailed, inspired by concerns the euro zone
crisis will crimp economic growth and commodity demand.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0013 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1315.13 2.3% 29.630
USD/JPY 79.27 0.06% 0.050
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6439 -- -0.017
SPOT GOLD 1623.56 0.38% 6.130
US CRUDE 85.43 0.48% 0.410
DOW JONES 12414.79 2.37% 286.84
ASIA ADRS 113.08 2.69% 2.96
-------------------------------------------------------------
* For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on
LATEST STORIES ON:
* Indonesia stocks........
* Southeast Asian stocks..
* Asian stocks preview....
* Asian currencies........
* U.S. stocks.............
* Oil prices..............
* Global markets..........
* Malaysian crude palm oil
* Indonesian palm oil.....
* Global economy..........
* Key Asian companies.....
* Key currencies..........
* Major deals of interest.
($1 = 9,310 rupiah)
(Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Sunil Nair)