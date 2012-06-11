JAKARTA, June 11 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.

PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not confirmed these stories)

- CAR TYRE EXPORT FALLS 20 PCT IN MAY-ASSOC

Indonesia exported 2.5 million car tyres in May, down 20 percent from 3.11 million tyres in the same period in 2011, due to slowing demand from Europe and United States as a result of the ongoing deb t crisis, said chairman of the nation's tyre Producers Association (APBI), Az i s Pane. (Bisnis Indonesia)

- MULTISTRADA PLANS TO INVEST IN RUBBER PLANTATION

Indonesia's second biggest tyre maker , PT Multistrada Arah Sarana, plans to develop 200,000 hectares of rubber plantation in Sulawesi Is l and with a total investment of 13 trillion rupiah ($1.39 billion), aiming to boost its tyre output, said the firm's managing director, Kartika D Antono. (Investor Daily)

- WIKA WINS EPC PROJECT WORTH $168 MLN FROM CHEVRON The country's biggest construction firm, PT Wijaya Karya , leading a consortium, has won an a construction project worth $168 million to develop an oil field in Riau that belongs to PT Chevron Pacific Indonesia, said Usman Slamet, general manager of Chevron Paci fic Indonesia. (I nvestor Daily)

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Most Southeast Asian bourses edged lower on Friday, led by Singapore, with commodity-related firms showing steady declines across markets on expectations of weak global demand.

* U.S. stock index futures pointed to steep gains on Sunday, looking to extend Wall Street's recent rally after euro zone finance ministers agreed on an aid package to help Spain.

* Shares, commodities and the battered euro jumped on Monday after euro zone finance ministers agreed to lend Spain up to $125 billion to shore up its struggling banks, relieving markets that had feared for the country's fiscal collapse.

* Brent crude futures rose more than $2 on Monday as a rescue package for Spain's banks revived hopes of steady oil demand growth, while a failure in nuclear talks between the United Nations and Iran renewed concern over supply disruption.

* Mexico's peso firmed on Friday as policymakers dashed speculation of imminent rate cuts, while the Brazilian real trimmed early losses after the country's central bank intervened in the foreign exchange market.

* Malaysian palm oil futures ended almost flat on Friday, as a firm demand outlook for the edible oil was offset by fears of slowing global growth that could crimp commodity demand.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1325.66 0.81% 10.670 USD/JPY 79.6 0.06% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.707 -- 0.075 SPOT GOLD 1597.39 0.22% 3.540 US CRUDE 86.13 2.41% 2.030 DOW JONES 12554.20 0.75% 93.24 ASIA ADRS 112.54 -0.88% -1.00 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Major deals of interest. ($1 = 9,385 Rupiah) (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Janeman Latul and Fergus Jensen)