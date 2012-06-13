JAKARTA, June 13 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.

WHAT'S HAPPENING IN INDONESIA (GMT)

- FOREIGN CORRESPONDENTS LUNCH WITH SINAR MAS GROUP

Sinar Mas Vice Chairman Franky Widjaja to speak to the foreign correspondents association about the company's prospects. Sinar Mas Group is the world's second-biggest palm oil producer. 1200 (0500)

PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not confirmed these stories)

- PERTAMINIA TO BUY OIL AND GAS BLOCK IN VENEZUELA

State oil and gas firm PT Pertamina plans to acquire an oil and gas block in Venezuela this year to boost its oil output, said company executive Mohammad Husen. (Bisnis Indonesia

- TIGA PILAR TO EXPAND INTO RICE AND OIL PALM BUSINESSES

Food company PT Tiga Pilar Sejahtera Food is aiming to have 18 new rice mills over the next five years and plans to develop 8,000 hectares of oil palm plantation this year, said company corporate secretary Yulianni Liyuwardi.(Kontan)

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Stocks in Singapore and Thailand closed higher on Tuesday while other Southeast Asian stocks drifted lower as players remained cautious of a possible Greek exit from the euro zone and doubts over the Spanish bank bailout plan.

* U.S. stocks took their cues from Europe's troubled debt markets on Tuesday, staging a comeback rally to end up more than 1 percent as Spanish bond yields came off euro-era record highs.

* Asian shares rose on Wednesday, following gains in European and U.S. markets where bargain hunters bought beaten down stocks, but markets remained vulnerable to the euro zone's debt woes as Spanish yields hit record highs on worries over banks.

* Brent crude fell and U.S. crude edged up o n T Tuesday in spread trading that reacted to data showing a drawdown in stockpile at a key U.S. hub as concerns persisted that the euro zone debt crisis will curb demand for oil.

* Mexico's peso firmed on Tuesday, tracking stronger risk appetite around the world, but Brazil's real slipped as the market tested the central bank's limit for losses.

* Malaysian palm oil futures closed lower on Tuesday, as renewed fears over the euro zone debt crisis weighed on investor sentiment and the broader financial markets, although losses were limited by lower palm oil stocks.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0146 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1324.18 1.17% 15.250 USD/JPY 79.64 0.13% 0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6488 -- -0.015 SPOT GOLD 1608.09 -0.09% -1.410 US CRUDE 82.73 -0.71% -0.590 DOW JONES 12573.80 1.31% 162.57 ASIA ADRS 113.81 1.73% 1.93 ------------------------------------------------------------- For Outlook of Asian stock trading, click on

