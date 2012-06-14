JAKARTA, June 14 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.

WHAT'S HAPPENING IN INDONESIA (GMT)

- BAKRIE SUMATERA PLANTATION SHAREHOLDERS MEETING

PT Bakrie Sumatera Plantations, one of the nation's leading palm-oil producers, will hold a shareholders annual general meeting in Jakarta. 1000 (0300)

PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not confirmed these stories)

- INDOSMELT PLANS TO BUILD A $700 MLN COPPER SMELTER

PT Indosmelt, an unlisted mining firm, plans to develop a $700 million copper smelter in Maros, Sulawesi island, with a production capacity of 350,000 tonnes per year. It is expected to be completed by 2016, said CEO M. Natsir Mansyur. (Investor Daily)

- MODERNLAND TO BUY 1,000 HECTARES LAND IN 5 YEARS

Property developer PT Modernland Realty plans to acquire 1,000 hectares of land over the next five years to expand its industrial estate in Serang, Banten, said the company's chief financial officer Freddy Chan. (Kontan)

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Most Southeast Asian stock indexes fell on Thursday as escalating euro zone worries kept investors on the sidelines ahead of a crucial election in Greece over the weekend with Thailand and Singapore leading the declines.

* Wall Street ended lower on Wednesday as fears ahead of the weekend elections in Greece finally drove down a market that had been treading water through most of the day.

* Asian shares eased on Thursday as weak U.S. retail sales raised concerns about sluggish economic growth, while an Italian debt auction later will test market confidence in whether it can avoid becoming the next victim in the euro zone crisis.

* Brent crude oil futures closed near flat and U.S. crude fell about 1 percent in choppy trading on We dnesday as weak U.S. economic data and worries about the euro zone's finances outweighed a drawdown in U.S. crude inventories.

* Latin American currencies weakened on Wednesday as disappointing U.S. economic data and lingering fears about the euro zone debt crisis sapped investor sentiment.

* Malaysian palm oil futures closed lower on Tuesday, as renewed fears over the euro zone debt crisis weighed on investor sentiment and the broader financial markets, although losses were limited by lower palm oil stocks.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0223 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1314.88 -0.7% -9.300 USD/JPY 79.43 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.608 -- 0.009 SPOT GOLD 1616.26 -0.05% -0.820 US CRUDE 82.4 -0.27% -0.220 DOW JONES 12496.38 -0.62% -77.42 ASIA ADRS 112.96 -0.75% -0.85 ------------------------------------------------------------- For Outlook of Asian stock trading, click on

LATEST STORIES ON:

* Indonesia stocks........

* Southeast Asian stocks..

* Asian stocks preview....

* Asian currencies........

* U.S. stocks.............

* Oil prices..............

* Global markets..........

* Malaysian crude palm oil

* Indonesian palm oil.....

* Global economy..........

* Key Asian companies.....

* Key currencies..........

* Major deals of interest. (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Janeman Latul)