JAKARTA, June 20 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets. PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not confirmed these stories) - JASA MARGA TO SPEND 3.5 TRLN RPH ON ELEVATED HIGHWAY State toll road operator PT Jasa Marga Tbk plans to build a 23-kilometre elevated highway with a total investment of up to 3.5 trillion rupiah ($372.14 million), said CEO Adityawarman. The toll road will connect Cibubur in the south of Jakarta and Slipi in west Jakarta and is expected to overcome traffic jams. (Investor Daily p.6 & Bisnis Indonesia p.5) - DEMAND FOR INDUSTRIAL ESTATE SEEN UP 20 PCT - ASSOC The Indonesian Industrial Estate Association (HKI) sees demand for industrial estate growing by 20 percent this year, boosted by more expansion and new investment, said chairman Hendra Lesmana. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i1) - CHINA'S POLY ENERGY TO BUILD SMELTER AND POWER PLANT Chinese investor Poly Energy Holding Limited has expressed interest in building a nickel smelter and coal-fired power plant with a capacity of 3,000 megawatts in Kalimantan, said Kardaya Warnika, director general of renewable energy at the energy ministry. The firm expects to start production in 2014. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i1) - KFC TO OPEN 30 NEW OUTLETS IN 2012 PT Fastfood Indonesia Tbk, the franchise holder of KFC brand, plans to spend 300 billion rupiah to open 25 to 30 new outlets this year, said director Justinus D. Juwono. Ten outlets will be set up in the eastern part of Indonesia, adding to the existing 427 outlets in 95 cities across the country. The firm sees 2012 sales will grow by 15 percent to 3.81 trillion rupiah and net profits up 8 percent to 304.8 billion rupiah. (Kontan p.13 & Investor Daily p.13) MARKET SNAPSHOT * Southeast Asian stock markets gained on Tuesday with Malaysia hitting a two-month high, but renewed concerns over the euro zone trimmed volumes. * U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday on hopes that the Federal Reserve will agree to extend stimulus measures as the economy struggles to recover and the euro zone's debt crisis gets worse. * Asian shares rose on Wednesday and the euro clung to most of the previous session's gains as investors bet that Europe's worsening debt crisis and faltering global growth will prompt major central banks to launch a new round of monetary stimulus. * Brent crude edged lower on Tuesday on relief that negotiations to defuse the dispute over Iran's nuclear program led to plans for technical talks in July, while hopes for more monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve helped lift U.S. crude. * Latin American currencies strengthened on Tuesday on talk European and U.S. policymakers would provide additional monetary stimulus to ease the impact of the escalating euro-zone debt crisis, but the optimism could be short-lived. * Malaysian palm oil futures closed higher on Tuesday on expectations of increased demand due to concerns that dry U.S. weather could damage the soybean crop, tightening global edible oil supply. ($1 = 9,405 rupiah) (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Matthew Bigg)