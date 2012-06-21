JAKARTA, June 21 Following is a list of events
in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and
factors that may influence financial markets.
PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not confirmed these stories)
- INOVISI TO ACQUIRE COAL MINES IN KALIMANTAN
IT infrastructure provider PT Inovisi Infracom plans to
spend 1.3 trillion rupiah ($138.00 million) to acquire five coal
mines in Kalimantan and expects to complete the deal in August,
said finance director Adrian Ooi. The company currently owns two
coal mines in Kalimantan and sees output reaching 3 million
tonnes this year. (Kontan p.4)
- MULTISTRADA TO EXPAND INTO INDUSTRIAL ESTATE BUSINESS
PT Multistrada Arah Sarana Tbk, Indonesia's second
biggest tyre maker, has revised down its 2012 revenue target to
3.5 trillion rupiah, from 3.7 trillion rupiah, due to sluggish
sales in Western Europe.
It plans to develop an industrial estate on 210 hectares of
land in Cikarang in West Java starting this year, said CEO
Pieter Tanuri. The firm has secured 150 hectares of the land and
will gradually acquire the remainder by 2014. (Investor Daily
p.13, Bisnis Indonesia p.m3 & Kontan p.5)
- BAKRIE BROS TO SELL SHARES IN MANUFACTURING UNITS
Holding firm PT Bakrie & Brothers Tbk plans to
sell shares in its two manufacturing units, PT Bakrie Pipe
Industries and PT South East Asia Pipe Industries, to raise up
to $150 million to be spent for investment, said finance
director Eddy Soeparno. He added investors from Europe and India
have expressed interest in buying the shares. (Investor Daily
p.14)
- BPMIGAS SEES OIL and GAS INVESTMENT UP 50 PCT IN 2012
Oil and gas regulator BPMigas expects total investment in
oil and gas in 2012 will reach $20.92 billion, up 50 percent
from last year, said chairman R. Priyono. (Bisnis Indonesia p.7)
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* All Southeast Asian stock markets gained on Wednesday for
a third straight day as hopes for new monetary stimulus by major
central banks and the U.S. Federal Reserve helped boost investor
appetite for risky assets.
* U.S. stocks edged lower on Wednesday after the Federal
Reserve acted to aid the fragile economy with stimulus measures
that were in line with market expectations but went no further.
* Asian stocks struggled and commodities fell broadly on
Thursday after the Federal Reserve ramped up monetary stimulus
by expanding "Operation Twist", but disappointed some investors
who had been hoping for more aggressive measures.
* World oil prices tumbled more than 3 percent on Wednesday
to their lowest in a year and a half, as data showed U.S. crude
inventories unexpectedly swelled and investors were disappointed
at measures the Federal Reserve announced to aid the economy.
* Latin American currencies weakened on Wednesday, with
investors disappointed after the U.S. Federal Reserve extended a
monetary stimulus program but offered nothing more to counter
sluggishness in the world's largest economy.
* Malaysian crude palm oil futures hit their highest in
almost three weeks on Wednesday, as investors bet on higher
demand for palm oil after hot and dry U.S. weather threatened to
curb the soy crop available for crushing into edible oil.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0145 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1355.69 -0.17% -2.290
USD/JPY 79.59 0.16% 0.130
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6418 -- -0.008
SPOT GOLD 1601.55 -0.24% -3.830
US CRUDE 80.63 -1.01% -0.820
DOW JONES 12824.39 -0.10% -12.94
ASIA ADRS 117.69 0.22% 0.26
-------------------------------------------------------------
*For outlook of Asian stock trading, click on
LATEST STORIES ON:
* Indonesia stocks........
* Southeast Asian stocks..
* Asian stocks preview....
* Asian currencies........
* U.S. stocks.............
* Oil prices..............
* Global markets..........
* Malaysian crude palm oil
* Indonesian palm oil.....
* Global economy..........
* Key Asian companies.....
* Key currencies..........
* Major deals of interest.
($1 = 9,420 rupiah)
(Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)