JAKARTA, June 21 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets. PRESS DIGEST - INOVISI TO ACQUIRE COAL MINES IN KALIMANTAN IT infrastructure provider PT Inovisi Infracom plans to spend 1.3 trillion rupiah ($138.00 million) to acquire five coal mines in Kalimantan and expects to complete the deal in August, said finance director Adrian Ooi. The company currently owns two coal mines in Kalimantan and sees output reaching 3 million tonnes this year. (Kontan p.4) - MULTISTRADA TO EXPAND INTO INDUSTRIAL ESTATE BUSINESS PT Multistrada Arah Sarana Tbk, Indonesia's second biggest tyre maker, has revised down its 2012 revenue target to 3.5 trillion rupiah, from 3.7 trillion rupiah, due to sluggish sales in Western Europe. It plans to develop an industrial estate on 210 hectares of land in Cikarang in West Java starting this year, said CEO Pieter Tanuri. The firm has secured 150 hectares of the land and will gradually acquire the remainder by 2014. (Investor Daily p.13, Bisnis Indonesia p.m3 & Kontan p.5) - BAKRIE BROS TO SELL SHARES IN MANUFACTURING UNITS Holding firm PT Bakrie & Brothers Tbk plans to sell shares in its two manufacturing units, PT Bakrie Pipe Industries and PT South East Asia Pipe Industries, to raise up to $150 million to be spent for investment, said finance director Eddy Soeparno. He added investors from Europe and India have expressed interest in buying the shares. (Investor Daily p.14) - BPMIGAS SEES OIL and GAS INVESTMENT UP 50 PCT IN 2012 Oil and gas regulator BPMigas expects total investment in oil and gas in 2012 will reach $20.92 billion, up 50 percent from last year, said chairman R. Priyono. (Bisnis Indonesia p.7) MARKET SNAPSHOT * All Southeast Asian stock markets gained on Wednesday for a third straight day as hopes for new monetary stimulus by major central banks and the U.S. Federal Reserve helped boost investor appetite for risky assets. * U.S. stocks edged lower on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve acted to aid the fragile economy with stimulus measures that were in line with market expectations but went no further. * Asian stocks struggled and commodities fell broadly on Thursday after the Federal Reserve ramped up monetary stimulus by expanding "Operation Twist", but disappointed some investors who had been hoping for more aggressive measures. * World oil prices tumbled more than 3 percent on Wednesday to their lowest in a year and a half, as data showed U.S. crude inventories unexpectedly swelled and investors were disappointed at measures the Federal Reserve announced to aid the economy. * Latin American currencies weakened on Wednesday, with investors disappointed after the U.S. Federal Reserve extended a monetary stimulus program but offered nothing more to counter sluggishness in the world's largest economy. * Malaysian crude palm oil futures hit their highest in almost three weeks on Wednesday, as investors bet on higher demand for palm oil after hot and dry U.S. weather threatened to curb the soy crop available for crushing into edible oil. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0145 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1355.69 -0.17% -2.290 USD/JPY 79.59 0.16% 0.130 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6418 -- -0.008 SPOT GOLD 1601.55 -0.24% -3.830 US CRUDE 80.63 -1.01% -0.820 DOW JONES 12824.39 -0.10% -12.94 ASIA ADRS 117.69 0.22% 0.26 ($1 = 9,420 rupiah)