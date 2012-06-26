JAKARTA, June 26 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets. PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not confirmed these stories) - TELKOM SEES H1 NET PROFIT UP 7 PCT State-controlled telecom firm PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia expects its first-half net profit at between 8.4 trillion rupiah to 8.56 trillion rupiah, up 7 percent compared to the same period last year, as revenues are seen growing 5-7 percent, said finance director Honesti Basyir. (Kontan p.4) - BUMI SERPONG REDUCES BOND ISSUE TARGET TO 1 TRLN RPH Property developer PT Bumi Serpong Damai, a unit of the Sinarmas Group, has reduced to 1 trillion rupiah the amount it hopes to raise from a July bond issue, down from a previous target of 1.5 trillion rupiah, said company director Hermawan Widjaja. The firm earlier said it would issue a total of 3 trillion rupiah of bonds in the next two years to be used for expansion, including to buy more land, develop new projects and for working capital. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m1) - ELECTRONIC SALES IN JAN-MAY RISE 23 PCT - ASSOC Indonesia's electronics goods sales rose 22.6 percent in the first five months year-on-year to 10.3 trillion rupiah, said Yeane Keet, an executive at Indonesia's Electronic Association. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i1) - CABOT INDONESIA TO SPEND $100 MLN FOR EXPANSION Chemical maker Cabot Corp plans to spend $100 million to boost production capacity in Indonesia to 290,000 tonnes per year on strong domestic demand, said director Gerry Howan. The firm will build a new factory in Cilegon on the outskirts of Jakarta. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i1) - ALAM SUTERA BUYS 82 PCT OF GARUDA ADHIMATRA Property developer PT Alam Sutera Realty has acquired 82 percent of shares in PT Garuda Adhimatra Indonesia, which runs the cultural park Garuda Wisnu Kencana in Bali, from PT Multi Matra Indonesia in a deal worth worth 738 billion rupiah, as the firm plans to expand into tourism, said corporate secretary Hendra Kurniawan. (Kontan p.1) MARKET SNAPSHOT * Asian shares were down on Tuesday as investors remained sceptical that a European leaders summit later this week will produce any substantive measures to solve the region's protracted debt crisis. * Southeast Asian stock markets ended mostly lower on Monday, after a range-bound session, with Philippine shares bucking the trend as large cap stocks such as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co rose on hopes of better earnings. * U.S. stocks fell sharply on Monday, putting the S&P 500 near break-even for June so far, as investors saw little reason to be optimistic about a European Union summit this week. * Oil steadied on Monday as short-covering countered easing concerns that Tropical Storm Debby would batter U.S. production platforms in the Gulf of Mexico and fading hopes that a European summit would produce a viable solution to the region's debt crisis. * Malaysian crude palm oil futures closed higher on Monday on hopes demand for the tropical oil would get a boost as dry weather in the United States curbs supply of competing soybean oil. -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0009 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1313.72 -1.60 -21.30 USD/JPY 79.68 0.06 0.05 US 10YR 1.62 0.85 0.01 SPOT GOLD 1584.84 0.05 0.76 US CRUDE 79.36 0.19 0.15 DOW JONES 12502.66 -1.09 -138.12 ASIA ADRS 113.08 -1.94 -2.24 FTSE 100 5450.65 -1.14 -63.04 ------------------------------------------------------------ *For outlook of Asian stock trading, click on LATEST STORIES ON: * Indonesia stocks........ * Southeast Asian stocks.. * Asian stocks preview.... * Asian currencies........ * U.S. stocks............. * Oil prices.............. * Global markets.......... * Malaysian crude palm oil * Indonesian palm oil..... * Global economy.......... * Key Asian companies..... * Key currencies.......... * Major deals of interest. (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)