JAKARTA, June 28 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets. PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not confirmed these stories) - FOXCONN EYES INVESTMENT IN INDONESIA Taiwan electronic parts manufacturer Foxconn Technology Group is considering investing between $500 million and $1 billion in Indonesia, and plans to build a factory in either Central or East Java, said Sofjan Wanandi, the chairman of Indonesian Businessmen Association. He added the firm is currently conducting a feasibility study. (Investor Daily p.10, Kontan p.13 & Bisnis Indonesia p.1) - GARDA TUJUH SEES 2012 NET PROFITS AT $180 MLN PT Garda Tujuh Buana, a small-sized coal miner, expects net profits in 2012 to hit $180 million, said commissioner Pardeep Dhir, adding that the firm forecasts 2012 coal output at 3 million tonnes. (Kontan p.4) - ENI SPA TO START EXPLORATION IN PAPUA BLOCK Italian oil and gas major Eni is ready to start exploration in the Arguni I block in West Papua, with the firm initially carrying out a 200-kilometer 3D seismic survey from July to September, said Carlo Cito Russo, the company's managing director. (Kontan p.14 & Bisnis Indonesia p.7) - JAN-MAY CAR TYRE SALES REACH 21.25 MILN UNITS-ASSOC The Indonesia Tyre Producers Association reported that domestic car tyre sales from January to May were 21.25 million units, up 0.8 percent from 21.08 million units during the same period last year. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i8) MARKET SNAPSHOT * Asian shares rose on Thursday on encouraging U.S. economic data, but prices could falter with markets tense ahead of a European summit deeply divided on how to tackle the protracted euro zone debt crisis and stop it spreading further. * Stocks in Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand rose to one-week closing high on Wednesday as buying interest picked up in large cap stocks and banking shares recently hit by falling appetite for riskier assets. * U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday as stronger-than-expected economic data helped lift energy stocks, overshadowing concerns a European Union summit will not yield tangible progress in easing the debt crisis. * Crude oil futures rose on Wednesday as tighter North Sea supplies and strong U.S. economic data put on the back burner concerns that a European summit would do little to solve he region's debt crisis. * Malaysian crude palm oil futures edged down on Wednesday as investors bet a summit of European leaders later this week is unlikely to resolve the region's lingering debt crisis soon. ($1 = 9445.0000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Michael Taylor and Jijo Jacob)