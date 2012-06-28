JAKARTA, June 28 Following is a list of events
in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and
factors that may influence financial markets.
PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not confirmed these stories)
- FOXCONN EYES INVESTMENT IN INDONESIA
Taiwan electronic parts manufacturer Foxconn Technology
Group is considering investing between $500 million and $1
billion in Indonesia, and plans to build a factory in either
Central or East Java, said Sofjan Wanandi, the chairman of
Indonesian Businessmen Association. He added the firm is
currently conducting a feasibility study. (Investor Daily p.10,
Kontan p.13 & Bisnis Indonesia p.1)
- GARDA TUJUH SEES 2012 NET PROFITS AT $180 MLN
PT Garda Tujuh Buana, a small-sized coal miner,
expects net profits in 2012 to hit $180 million, said
commissioner Pardeep Dhir, adding that the firm forecasts 2012
coal output at 3 million tonnes. (Kontan p.4)
- ENI SPA TO START EXPLORATION IN PAPUA BLOCK
Italian oil and gas major Eni is ready to start
exploration in the Arguni I block in West Papua, with the firm
initially carrying out a 200-kilometer 3D seismic survey from
July to September, said Carlo Cito Russo, the company's managing
director. (Kontan p.14 & Bisnis Indonesia p.7)
- JAN-MAY CAR TYRE SALES REACH 21.25 MILN UNITS-ASSOC
The Indonesia Tyre Producers Association reported that
domestic car tyre sales from January to May were 21.25 million
units, up 0.8 percent from 21.08 million units during the same
period last year. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i8)
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Asian shares rose on Thursday on encouraging U.S. economic
data, but prices could falter with markets tense ahead of a
European summit deeply divided on how to tackle the protracted
euro zone debt crisis and stop it spreading further.
* Stocks in Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand rose to
one-week closing high on Wednesday as buying interest picked up
in large cap stocks and banking shares recently hit by falling
appetite for riskier assets.
* U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday as stronger-than-expected
economic data helped lift energy stocks, overshadowing concerns
a European Union summit will not yield tangible progress in
easing the debt crisis.
* Crude oil futures rose on Wednesday as tighter North Sea
supplies and strong U.S. economic data put on the back burner
concerns that a European summit would do little to solve he
region's debt crisis.
* Malaysian crude palm oil futures edged down on Wednesday
as investors bet a summit of European leaders later this week is
unlikely to resolve the region's lingering debt crisis soon.
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0005 GMT ---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1331.85 0.9% 11.860
USD/JPY 79.64 -0.05% -0.040
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6296 -- 0.009
SPOT GOLD 1573.69 -0.05% -0.710
US CRUDE 80.44 0.29% 0.230
DOW JONES 12627.01 0.74% 92.34
ASIA ADRS 114.82 1.11% 1.26
-------------------------------------------------------------
*For outlook of Asian stock trading, click on
($1 = 9445.0000 Indonesian rupiahs)
(Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Michael Taylor and Jijo
Jacob)