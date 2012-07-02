JAKARTA, July 2 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets. PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not confirmed these stories) - DAYA MANDIRI EXPECTED TO LAUNCH IPO IN OCTOBER Coal miner PT Dayaindo Resources International expects its PT Daya Mandiri Resources Indonesia unit to launch an initial public offering in October, said CEO Sudiro Andi Wiguno, adding the firm expects to raise 350 billion rupiah ($37.26 million) by selling 20 percent of its enlarged capital, to be used to build a coal terminal and a nickel smelter. (Investor Daily p.13 & Bisnis Indonesia p.m2) - CT CORP TO BUILD 20 AMUSEMENT PARKS IN 10 YEARS Indonesian business group CT Corp plans to build 20 amusement parks in several cities in the next 10 years, said CEO Chairul Tanjung. (Kontan p.13) - SPINDO TO LAUNCH IPO IN OCTOBER Steel manufacturer PT Steel Pipe of Industri Indonesia (Spindo) plans to launch an initial public offering in October, by selling 30-40 percent of its enlarged capital, to be used for expansion and to boost capital, said CEO Ibnu Susanto. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m2) MARKET SNAPSHOT * Asian shares rose on Monday with sentiment brightening at the start of the third quarter after Europe agreed to shore up the region's banks, while investor attention is turning to the health of the U.S. economy. * Stocks in Singapore and Indonesia climbed more than 1 percent while most others in Southeast Asia ended higher on Friday, led by large caps and commodities linked stocks, as investors cheered some improving signs about debt problems in Europe. * U.S. stocks surged on Friday to close out a sour quarter on a high note a s investors cheered an agreement by European leaders to stabilize the region's banks, a pact that helped remove some of the uncertainty that has plagued markets. * U.S. crude fell $1 a barrel on Monday on caution after data from China showed factory activity slowed even further in June. * Malaysian crude palm oil futures ended higher on Friday after European leaders agreed on measures to tackle the region's debt crisis, easing concern over global economic growth and commodity demand. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0133 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1362.16 2.49% 33.120 USD/JPY 79.79 -0.13% -0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6483 -- 0.005 SPOT GOLD 1590.66 -0.40% -6.330 US CRUDE 83.93 -1.21% -1.030 DOW JONES 12880.09 2.20% 277.83 ASIA ADRS 118.96 3.34% 3.85 THAI STOCKS 1172.11 +0.07% +0.79 ------------------------------------------------------------- *For outlook of Asian stock trading, click on LATEST STORIES ON: * Indonesia stocks........ * Southeast Asian stocks.. * Asian stocks preview.... * Asian currencies........ * U.S. stocks............. * Oil prices.............. * Global markets.......... * Malaysian crude palm oil * Indonesian palm oil..... * Global economy.......... * Key Asian companies..... * Key currencies.......... * Major deals of interest. ($1 = 9392.5000 Indonesian rupiah) (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Michael Taylor and xxx)