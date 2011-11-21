(Adds press digest)

JAKARTA Nov 21 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

- BRI PLANS TO ISSUE 3 TRLN RPH BONDS IN 2012

The world's biggest micro lender Bank Rakyat Indonesia plans to issue subordinated bonds worth 3 trillion rupiah ($332.6 million) with 5 to 7 years tenure next year, aiming to boost capital, said Ahmad Baiquni, the bank's director. (Bisnis Indonesia p.4)

- ABM INVESTAMA SETS IPO PRICE AT 3,750 RPH/SHARE

Coal miner ABM Investama has set an offer price for a 550.63 million shares at 3,750 rupiah per share during an initial public offering (IPO) that is scheduled to be done in December, a source said. The firm has appointed Macquirel Capital Securities and Mandiri Sekuritas to act as its underwriters and Morgan Stanley & Co International Plc as global coordinator. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m1)

- ASTRA AGRO TO RAISE LOAN OF $100 MLN NEXT YEAR TO PAY DEBT

Oil palm plantation firm Astra Agro Lestari plans to get new loan of up to $100 million next year to pay debt worth $50 million that will be due in July 2012 and to finance acquisition, said Santosa, the company's director, adding that the firm is currently on negotiation talks with some local and foreign banks. (Kontan p.3 & Investor Daily p.13)

- SHARP CORP TO SPEND $1 BLN ON SOLAR POWER PLANT PROJECT

Japan's Sharp Corp is ready to build solar power plant with a total investment of $1 billion, said Jero Wacik, energy and mineral resources minister. A source in Sharp Electronics Indonesia admitted that the firm plans to build a solar power plant in the Sharp factory in Kerawang, West Java for internal use. He added that construction is expected to be done in mid 2012 and completes in mid 2013. (Kontan p.14)

- JAN-SEPT CONSTRUCTION SPENDING REACHS 194.48 TRLN RPH-ASSOC

The Indonesia's Contractors Association reported construction spending from January to September has reached 194.48 trillion indonesian rupiah ($21.6 billion) that represents 97 percent of this year's total target of 200 trillion rupiah, said the chairman Sudarto. (Investor Daily p.6)

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* Asian shares fell on Monday as uncertainty remained over how euro zone leaders would respond to mounting funding difficulties for European banks, while a crushing election win for Spain's centre-right opposition raised hopes for reforms.

* The worst week for U.S. stocks in two months ended with traders mostly sitting it out on Friday as they waited for politicians in Europe and the United States to tackle festering debt problems.

* Indonesia index hit a one-week low, down 0.7 percent on Friday. Southeast Asian stock markets drifted lower on Friday, weighed down by financial shares as worries about the European debt crisis prompted investors to cut holdings of riskier assets.

* Oil fell on Friday as a bout of profit-taking following big moves in spreads this week overtook early euro zone optimism.

* Malaysian palm oil extended earlier gains to touch a five-month high on Friday, with prices supported by lower output expectations due to a heavy monsoon and strong Chinese demand, although euro zone debt jitters limited the upside.

---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0012 GMT -----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1215.65 -0.04 -0.48 USD/JPY 76.83 -0.04 -0.03 US 10YR 1.99 -0.86 -0.02 SPOT GOLD 1717.99 -0.44 -7.60 US CRUDE 97.62 -0.05 -0.05 DOW JONES 11796.16 0.22 25.43 ASIA ADRS 113.87 -0.25 -0.29 FTSE 100 5362.94 -1.11 -60.20 --------------------------------------------------------------

($1 = 9,020 rupiah)

