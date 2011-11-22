(Adds press digest)

JAKARTA Nov 22 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

PRESS DIGEST

- TOBACCO EXCISE FOR 2012 TO RISE 15-16 PCT The government will raise tobacco excise tariffs for 2012 by 15-16 percent, higher than its initial plan of an average 12.2 percent, said finance minister Agus Martowardojo, adding that the decree will be effective on January 1. (Bisnis Indonesia p.3, Kontan p.2 & Investor Daily p.20)

- SAN FINANCE TO ISSUE BOND WORTH UP TO 1.2 TRLN RPH THIS YEAR Finance company Surya Artha Nusantara (SAN) Finance plans to issue bonds worth between 750 billion indonesian rupiah ($83.1 million) to 1.2 trillion indonesian rupiah ($133 million) by end of this year aiming for expansion next year, said Andrijanto, the company's finance director, adding that it expects to disburse 5.5 trillion rupiah to finance heavy equipment purchases, up 25 percent from this year's target of 4.4 trillion rupiah. (Bisnis Indonesia p.4)

- BERLIAN LAJU TANKER TO ISSUE $125 MLN BONDS IN 2012 Shipping company PT Berlian Laju Tanker Tbk plans to issue bonds in the second quarter 2012, worth up to $125 million to pay debt that will be mature next year, said Peter Chayson, the company's investor relation. He added that the firm expects to spend between $400-$500 million on capital expenditure next year. (Kontan p.4)

- GARUDA INDONESIA SEES 2011 REVENUES UP 38 PCT Indonesia's flag carrier PT Garuda Indonesia Tbk expects revenues in 2011 will reach 27 trillion indonesian rupiah ($2,991,689,750.693), up 38 percent from 19.53 trillion rupiah last year, said CEO Emirsyah Satar, as until October the firm has booked revenues of 20.17 trillion rupiah or 75 percent of its target this year. (Kontan p.4 & Investor Daily p.14)

- PERTAMINA EP TO SPEND $780 MLN TO DRILL 156 OIL GAS WELLS IN 2012 Oil and gas producer Pertamina EP, a unit of state oil and gas firm Pertamina will spend $780 million to drill 156 oil and gas wells next year, said Agus Amperianto, the company's PR manager. (Investor Daily p.9)

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* U.S. stocks skidded on Monday, extending losses from across Europe as fears over out-of-control government debt on both sides of the Atlantic hit financial markets.

* U.S. stocks fell for a fourth session on Monday, as the lack of progress in dealing with heavy debt both in the United States and Europe further sapped investor confidence in equities.

* Jakarta's Composite Index dropped nearly 2 percent. Major Southeast Asian stock markets fell more than 1 percent on Monday as uncertainty over debt problems in Europe and U.S. budget woes prompted investors to cut exposure to riskier assets.

* Oil prices fell on Monday in volatile trading on fears that persistent debt problems in Europe and the United States and governments' inability to tackle them will stunt global economic growth and curb demand for petroleum.

* Malaysian palm oil dropped on Monday from a five-month high hit last week on concerns buying was overdone, while the euro zone debt crisis and an apparent failure by the U.S. politicians to agree on a deficit reduction plan also hurt sentiment.

---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0042 GMT -----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1192.98 -1.86 -22.67 USD/JPY 76.95 0.03 0.02 US 10YR 1.97 0.28 0.01 SPOT GOLD 1673.54 -0.30 -4.96 US CRUDE 96.86 -0.06 -0.06 DOW JONES 11547.31 -2.11 -248.85 ASIA ADRS 110.89 -2.62 -2.98 FTSE 100 5222.60 -2.62 -140.34 --------------------------------------------------------------

($1 = 9,025 rupiah) (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana and Rin Hindryati)