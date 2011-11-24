(Adds press digest)

JAKARTA Nov 24 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not verified these stories)

- CIMB NIAGA SETS COUPON UP TO 8.75 PCT ON 1.5 TRLN RPH DEBT

Indonesian lender PT Bank CIMB Niaga Tbk is considering setting a coupon of between 6.75-8.75 percent on its bonds offer worth 1.5 trillion rupiah ($165.84 million), aiming for credit expansion, said CEO Catherine Hadiman. (Bisnis Indonesia p.5, Kontan p.5 & Investor Daily p.15)

- INDONESIA'S STEEL DEMAND SEEN UP 10-12 PCT NEXT YEAR-ASSOC

The Indonesian Iron & Steel Industry Association sees domestic demand for steel in 2012 will grow by 10-12 percent on strong demand from the infrastructure sector, said deputy chairman Irvan Hakim. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i1)

- JASA MARGA EXPECTS 2012 REVENUES TO GROW BY 11-12 PCT

State toll road operator PT Jasa Marga Tbk sees 2012 revenues will grow by 11-12 percent from its 2011 forecast of 4.8 trillion rupiah ($530.68 million), said CEO Frans S. Sunito. The firm plans to spend 6.5 trillion rupiah on capital expenditure next year to modernise its operations and to finance new toll road projects. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m1, Kontan p.4 & Investor Daily p.14)

- XL TO SELL 7,000 TOWERS

Telecommunication firm PT XL Axiata Tbk expects to raise 14 trillion rupiah ($1.55 billion) by selling 7,000 telecommunication towers. It will focus on its core business in the mobile phone market, said CEO Hasnul Suhaimi. The firm currently owns more than 9,000 towers. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m2, Kontan p.3 & Investor Daily p.13)

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* Asian shares fell on Thursday and the euro struggled close to a seven-week low to the dollar after a botched German bond sale raised alarm that Europe's ever-worsening sovereign debt crisis is starting to affect even the continent's economic powerhouse.

* U.S. stocks suffered a sixth straight day of losses on Wednesday as frustration over the euro zone's debt crisis, coupled with weak Chinese factory data, further dented investor sentiment.

* In a choppy session, foreign-led selling pushed Jakarta stock exchange down 1.3 percent on Wednesday. PT Bank Mandiri Tbk and PT Astra International Tbk led the turnovers, fell 2.21 percent and 1.95 precent, respectively.

* Brent crude futures fell on Wednesday as disappointing economic data from China, Europe and the United States pressured oil prices and offset an unexpected sharp drop in U.S. crude oil stockpiles last week.

* Malaysian palm oil futures dropped to their lowest in almost two weeks on Wednesday as weak manufacturing survey data from China and a downward revision of U.S. GDP figure stoked worries about a slowing global growth.

