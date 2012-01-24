JAKARTA, Jan 24 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets. PRESS DIGEST - BUKIT ASAM 2012 COAL OUTPUT AT 18.6 MLN TONNES Coal miner PT Bukit Asam Tbk expects coal production in 2012 reaching 18.6 million tonnes, said CEO Milawarma. (Bisnis Indonesia p.9) - INDONESIA'S TYRE SALES SEEN UP ONLY 3 PCT IN 2012 - ASSOC Indonesia's tyre producers association APBI sees sales in 2012 will only grow 3 percent to 51.02 million as exports are expected to decline to $1.05 billion from $1.5 billion in 2011 due to the euro zone crisis, said chairman Azis Pane. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i8) - INDOFOOD PLANS TO ISSUE 2 TRLN RPH BOND THIS YR Food firm PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk plans to issue bonds worth 2 trillion rupiah ($223.59 million) this year for debt financing, said Werianty Setiawan, the company's director, adding it has appointed Mandiri Sekuritas, Kim Eng Securities, DBS Vickers Securities Indonesia, Indo Premier Securities and CIMB Securities Indonesia as underwriters. (Investor Daily p.13) - ALAM SUTERA TO BUILD CONVENTION CENTER WORTH 1.5 TRLN RPH Property developer PT Alam Sutera Realty Tbk plans to build a convention center in Serpong on the outskirts of Jakarta, with total investment of approximately 1.5 trillion rupiah in the first half of this year, said Nathan Tanugraha, the company's corporate finances and investor relations officer. (Investor Daily p.23) - SMARTFREN EXPECTS 2012 REVENUES TO DOUBLE TO 2 TRLN RPH Telecommunication firm PT Smartfren Telecom Tbk sees 2012 revenues will double to 2 trillion rupiah from last year on expectations subscribers will reach 10 million by the end of this year, up 18 percent from 7.6 million last year, said finance director Antony Susilo. (Kontan p.4 & Investor Daily p.10) - ENERGI MEGA EXPECTS REVENUES TO REACH 4 TRLN RPH THIS YR Mining firm PT Energi Mega Persada Tbk expects revenues to more than double this year to 4 trillion rupiah, up from 1.8 trillion rupiah booked in 2011, said CEO Imam Agustino. (Jakarta Post p.13) MARKET SNAPSHOTS * Profit taking pulled Indonesia's stock market off a four-month high on Friday after it rallied the day before on a Moody's rating upgrade. * The euro retreated from a three-week high on Tuesday while Asian shares edged higher as crucial negotiations over Greek debt restructuring suffered another major setback, raising the spectre of default. * U.S. stocks finished almost flat on Monday as investors took a break from a recent rally, awaiting earnings from bellwethers such as Apple later in the week. * Oil prices rose on Monday after the European Union agreed to ban imports of Iranian crude from July, Tehran threatened again to close the Strait of Hormuz shipping channel, and on additional support from the weak dollar. * Malaysian crude palm oil futures inched up in thin trade on Friday on easing worries over the euro zone debt crisis thanks to signs that Greece may be moving closer to a vital debt-swap deal. ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0053 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1316.00 0.05 0.62 USD/JPY 76.99 -0.04 -0.03 US 10YR 2.05 -0.51 -0.01 SPOT GOLD 1677.14 0.02 0.34 US CRUDE 99.75 0.17 0.17 DOW JONES 12708.82 -0.09 -11.66 ASIA ADRS 123.69 0.63 0.77 FTSE 100 5782.56 0.94 54.01 ------------------------------------------------------------- LATEST STORIES ON: * Indonesia stocks........ * Southeast Asian stocks.. * Asian stocks preview.... * Asian currencies........ * U.S. stocks............. * Oil prices.............. * Global markets.......... * Malaysian crude palm oil * Indonesian palm oil..... * Global economy.......... * Key Asian companies..... * Key currencies.......... * Major deals of interest. * Stocks to buy or sell... ($1 = 8,945 rupiah) (Reporting by Aditya Suharmoko and Rin Hindryati; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)