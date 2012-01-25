JAKARTA, Jan 25 Following is a list of
- SEMEN BATURAJA TO BUILD 2.5 TRLN RPH FACTORY AFTER IPO
State cement producer PT Semen Baturaja plans to build a factory
worth 2.5 trillion rupiah from proceeds of an initial public
offering (IPO) scheduled in the second half of this year, said
CEO Pamudji Rahardjo, adding the new factory, to be finished in
2015, will have an annual capacity of 1.5 million tonnes.
(Bisnis Indonesia p.m3)
- SEMEN GRESIK EYES CONTROLLING STAKE IN BATURAJA
PT Semen Gresik Tbk, Indonesia's biggest cement
producer, is eyeing a controlling stake in state cement producer
PT Semen Baturaja in its IPO this year, said CEO Dwi Soetjipto.
(Jakarta Post p.13)
- TELKOM TO SPEND $150 MLN FOR FIBER OPTIC NETWORK
State telecommunications firm PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia
(Telkom) Tbk plans to spend $150 million to build a
fiber optic network on Java island that will connect to 2
million homes this year, said CEO Rinaldi Firmansyah. (Bisnis
Indonesia p.m1 & Kontan p.4)
- GARUDA SCRAPS AMSTERDAM FLIGHTS ON EURO CRISIS
PT Garuda Indonesia Tbk is scrapping more than half of
its flights to Amsterdam and suspending plans to begin flights
to Frankfurt, London, Paris and Rome next year due to the euro
crisis, said corporate secretary Pudjobroto. (Jakarta Globe
p.b1)
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* Indonesia's stock market edged up 0.2 percent on
Tuesday and received net foreign inflows of $11.9 million after
it was closed for the Lunar New Year holiday a day earlier.
* Asian shares rose on Wednesday, underpinned by strong
earnings from U.S. technology giant Apple, stabilising European
money markets and falling euro zone debt yields, with investors
shifting their focus to the Federal Reserve from Europe.
* U.S. stocks edged lower on Tuesday, ending a five-day
rally for the S&P 500, as talks to resolve Greece's debt crisis
hit a snag and earnings from a number of blue chips disappointed
investors.
* Oil prices fell on Tuesday on revived concerns about the
euro zone's debt problems and their potential to slow the global
economy, but tensions between Iran and the West helped limit
losses.
* Malaysian crude palm oil futures inched up in thin trade
on Friday on easing worries over the euro zone debt crisis
thanks to signs that Greece may be moving closer to a vital
debt-swap deal.
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 2357 GMT ---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1314.65 -0.10 -1.35
USD/JPY 77.66 -0.03 -0.02
US 10YR 2.06 -0.15 0.00
SPOT GOLD 1667.39 0.11 1.79
US CRUDE 99.20 0.25 0.25
DOW JONES 12675.75 -0.26 -33.07
ASIA ADRS 123.21 0.24 0.29
FTSE 100 5751.90 -0.53 -30.66
-------------------------------------------------------------
