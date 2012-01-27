JAKARTA, Jan 27 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets. PRESS DIGEST - CEMENT PRODUCTION SEEN UP 15 PCT IN 2012 - ASSOC Indonesia's cement output is expected to reach 60 million tonnes in 2012, up 15 percent from last year, as demand is seen growing by 8 percent this year, said Urip Timuryono, chairman of the Indonesian Cement Association. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i1 & Investor Daily p.8) - CENTRAL OMEGA EXPECTS 2012 SALES TO REACH 1.3 TRLN RPH Nickel ore miner PT Central Omega Resources Tbk sees 2012 sales will reach 1.3 trillion rupiah ($145.01 million), up more than double from last year, said CEO Kiki Hamidjadja, adding the firm forecasts its nickel output will reach 3.6 million tonnes this year, up from 1.33 million tonnes last year. (Jakarta Post p.13, Bisnis Indonesia p.m1 & Investor Daily p.15) - WEST JAVA TO OPEN BIDDING FOR KERTAJATI AIRPORT IN 2012 The West Java administration plans to open tenders for Kertajati airport in Majalengka worth 8.23 trillion rupiah under a public-private partnership scheme in the middle of this year, said deputy transportation minister Bambang Susantono. (Investor Daily p.6) - COCOA EXPORTS TO REACH 250,000 TONNES IN 2012 - ASSOC Indonesia's cocoa exports are expected to reach 250,000 tonnes in 2012, up 25 percent from last year, as cocoa output is forecast at between 500,000-550,000 tonnes, higher than last year's 450,000 tonnes, said Dakhri Sanusi, secretary general of the Indonesian Cocoa Association (Askindo). (Investor Daily p.7) - LAGUNA CIPTA TO TURN TO ENERGY Property developer PT Laguna Cipta Griya Tbk plans to shift its main business into the oil and gas sector and it will invite U.S.-based mining firm Saga Group as a strategic partner, said CEO Alwi Bagir Mulachela. (Investor Daily p.13 & Kontan p.4) - ASTRA AGRO SEES 2012 CPO OUTPUT AT 1.3 MLN TONNES Plantation firm PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk expects production of its crude palm oil (CPO) in 2012 will reach 1.3 million tonnes, up 13 percent from last year, said Tofan Mahdi, the head of public relations. (Kontan p.17) MARKET SNAPSHOTS * Indonesia's stock market rose 0.5 percent on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would keep interest rates low for a much longer-than-expected period, ensuring there will be ample liquidity to help spur growth. * A broad asset rally inspired by the U.S. Federal Reserve's pledge to keep rates low paused on Friday, as investors sought to gauge how sustainable the burst of optimism will be while waiting for the outcome of crucial Greek debt talks. * A month-long rally on Wall Street appears to be sputtering as stocks slipped on Thursday in what investors called a possible warning of weakness ahead. * Crude oil futures rose on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said interest rates should remain low well into 2014 and data showed an increase in orders for U.S. manufactured goods. * Malaysian crude palm oil dropped 1.2 percent on Thursday as traders booked profits on slowing export demand, with orders shifting to top producer and competitor Indonesia. ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0007 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1318.43 -0.57% -7.620 USD/JPY 77.42 -0.04% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9453 -- 0.005 SPOT GOLD 1719.49 -0.03% -0.550 US CRUDE 99.72 0.02% 0.020 DOW JONES 12734.63 -0.18% -22.33 ASIA ADRS 125.09 -0.18% -0.23 ------------------------------------------------------------- LATEST STORIES ON: * Indonesia stocks........ * Southeast Asian stocks.. * Asian stocks preview.... * Asian currencies........ * U.S. stocks............. * Oil prices.............. * Global markets.......... * Malaysian crude palm oil * Indonesian palm oil..... * Global economy.......... * Key Asian companies..... * Key currencies.......... * Major deals of interest. * Stocks to buy or sell... ($1 = 8,965 rupiah) (Reporting by Aditya Suharmoko and Rin Hindryati; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)