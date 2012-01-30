JAKARTA, Jan 30 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets. PRESS DIGEST GOVT TO START HIGH SPEED TRAIN CONSTRUCTION IN 2014 The government plans to start constructing a 685-kilometer Jakarta-Surabaya high speed train project worth $20 billion in 2014 and will invite private sectors to work on the project, said Bambang Susantono, deputy transportation minister. (Investor Daily p.6 & Bisnis Indonesia p.i4) INDONESIA'S 2011 PREMIUM CAR SALES RISE 27 PCT Y/Y Sales of luxury cars produced by eight premium car brands were 6,939 units in 2011, up 27 percent from 5,447 units a year earlier. Sales were led by Mercedes Benz that contributed 53 percent of total market share, followed by BMW with 22 percent market share, said Yuniadi H Hartono, a spokesman at Mercedes-Benz Indonesia. (Investor Daily p.7) MARKET SNAPSHOTS * Indonesia's stock market edged up 0.07 percent on Friday as investors hoped for a successful conclusion to Greek debt talks and awaited data which is expected to show more strength in the U.S. economy, despite suffering further foreign outflows. * Asian shares inched lower and the euro eased from its highest in more than six weeks on Monday, as markets cautiously tuned in to a likely debt swap deal for Greece that is crucial to avoiding a messy default and eyed another a European summit meeting. * U.S. stocks trimmed losses to end little changed on Friday, as investors saw dips in the market as an opportunity to buy into what has been a strong first month of 2012. * Brent crude prices rose a second straight day on Friday as Iran's upcoming parliamentary vote on halting exports to the European Union kept supply uncertainty in focus and another U.S. refinery problem helped send gasoline futures surging. * Malaysian crude palm oil edged up on Friday in thin trades, lifted by optimism over the U.S. Federal Reserve's pledge to keep interest rates low although gains were capped by fears of slowing demand. ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 2354 GMT ---------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1316.33 -0.16 -2.10 USD/JPY 76.74 0.09 0.07 US 10YR 1.89 -0.19 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1737.89 0.04 0.69 US CRUDE 99.46 -0.10 -0.10 DOW JONES 12660.46 -0.58 -74.17 ASIA ADRS 125.33 0.19 0.24 FTSE 100 5733.45 -1.07 -61.75 ----------------------------------------------------------- -- LATEST STORIES ON: * Indonesia stocks........ * Southeast Asian stocks.. * Asian stocks preview.... * Asian currencies........ * U.S. stocks............. * Oil prices.............. * Global markets.......... * Malaysian crude palm oil * Indonesian palm oil..... * Global economy.......... * Key Asian companies..... * Key currencies.......... * Major deals of interest. * Stocks to buy or sell... (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana and Rin Hindryati; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)