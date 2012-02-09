JAKARTA, Feb 9 Following is a list of
events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from
newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN INDONESIA TODAY
The central bank will announce its benchmark rate after a
policy meeting at around 12 p. m. (0500 GMT)
PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not verified these stories)
- MULTIFINANCE FIRMS SEE FINANCING UP 32 PCT IN 2011
The capital market supervisor Bapepam-LK reported
multifinance firms disbursed 245.29 trillion rupiah ($27.65
billion) of financing in 2011, up 32 percent from 186.35
trillion rupiah a year earlier, with 67 percent for consumer
financing. (Bisnis Indonesia p.6 & Kontan p.11)
- ANGKASA PURA TO SPEND 5.25 TRLN RPH FOR EXPANSION
State airport operator PT Angkasa Pura I and II plan to
spend 5.25 trillion rupiah on capital expenditure this year for
expansion, said Robert D. Waloni, director of Angkasa Pura I.
The firm will start expanding four airports in Semarang,
Banjarmasin, Yogyakarta and Kupang this year. (Investor Daily
p.6)
- RESOURCE ALAM ACQUIRES FOUR COAL MINES
Coal miner PT Resources Alam Indonesia Tbk has
spent $7.92 million to acquire four coal mines in East
Kalimantan to boost production, said Eric Tirtana, head of
investor relations. The firm expects sales in 2012 will reach 6
million tonnes, up from last year's estimated sales of 3.5
million tonnes. (Investor Daily p.13)
- BAKRIELAND TO SELL 30 PCT SHARES IN TOLL ROAD UNIT
Property developer PT Bakrieland Development Tbk
plans to sell 30 percent of shares in its toll road unit PT
Bakrie Toll Road, in the first half of this year, to boost
capital, said CEO Hiramsyah S. Thaib. The firm is currently in
final talks with a strategic partner. (Investor Daily p.14)
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* Indonesia's benchmark stock index rose 0.84
percent on Wednesday, with commodity related stocks gaining
across the region as funds switched into a laggard energy sector
amid oil price gains, analysts said. Coal miner PT Indo
Tambangraya Megah gained 4.6 percent.
* Shares and the euro struggled on Thursday, as sentiment
grew cautious after Greek political leaders said talks would
continue to resolve one remaining issue standing in the way of a
deal on a bailout package, which is crucial to avoiding a debt
default.
* U.S. stocks closed flat in another thinly traded session
on Wednesday as Greece remained in a standstill over accepting
tough reforms in exchange for a bailout critical to avoiding a
chaotic default.
* Brent crude oil futures rose for the seventh straight day
on Wednesday, closing at the highest in more than six months on
hopes that a deal to bail out debt-strapped Greece was near.
* Malaysian crude palm oil jumped to a near three-week high
on Wednesday as the market reopened after a two-day break,
tracking broader markets, such as soyoil, ahead of a key U.S.
crop report on Thursday.
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0009 GMT ---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1349.96 0.22 2.91
USD/JPY 77.06 0.04 0.03
US 10YR 2.01 1.26 0.02
SPOT GOLD 1731.50 -0.11 -1.89
US CRUDE 98.93 0.22 0.22
DOW JONES 12883.95 0.04 5.75
ASIA ADRS 129.61 0.74 0.95
FTSE 100 5875.93 -0.24 -14.33
-------------------------------------------------------------
