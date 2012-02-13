JAKARTA, Feb 13 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets. PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not verified these stories.) - BNI EYES SELLING 35 PCT STAKE IN BNI LIFE Lender PT Bank Negara Indonesia plans to sell a 15-35 percent stake in its insurance unit PT BNI Life Insurance, a source said, adding some foreign fund managers and insurance firms from Japan and Korea have expressed interest. (Investor Daily p.13) - SEMEN GRESIK TO BUILD FACTORY IN PAPUA WORTH 1.2 TRLN RPH Cement producer PT Semen Gresik will spend 1.2 trillion rupiah to build a new factory in Manokwari, Papua, that is expected to have an annual capacity of 600,000 tonnes, said CEO Dwi Sutjipto. (Investor Daily p.13) - JASINDO UTAMA TO BUILD MANGANESE SMELTER PT Jasindo Utama plans to develop a 1.1 trillion rupiah manganese smelter on 40 hectares of land in Kupang, east Nusa Tenggara, that will have production capacity of 24,000 tonnes per year, said the company's CEO Chang Chong-ching. (Investor Daily p.9, Kontan p.14 & Bisnis Indonesia p.9 ) - INTRACO PENTA SEES 2012 REVENUES AT 4 TRLN RPH Heavy equipment distributor PT Intraco Penta Tbk expects 2012 revenues will reach 4 trillion rupiah, up around 40 percent from last year, as sales are seen growing by 27 percent to reach 2,000 units, said finance director Fred L. Manibog. The firm recorded sales of 1,580 units in 2011, up 89 percent from a year earlier. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m3) MARKET SNAPSHOTS * Jakarta's Composite Index opened little changed on Monday, after shedding 1.67 percent on Friday when it fell at one point to the lowest since Jan. 16. One factor dragging it down was banks, hit by Bank Indonesia's unexpected decision on Thursday to cut the benchmark interest rate. Some analysts said the rate cut dampened margin outlooks of banks and broad sentiment of the sector, and PT Bank Central Asia Tbk dropped 4.4 percent. * Asian shares and the euro gained modestly on Monday, relieved by the Greek parliament's passage of austerity measures which put the country a step closer to securing a much-needed bailout fund and avoiding a messy default. * Brent crude futures rose more than a dollar on Monday, supported by a weaker dollar after Greek lawmakers passed an austerity bill. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0158 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1342.64 -0.69% -9.310 USD/JPY 77.63 0.12% 0.090 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9948 -- 0.010 SPOT GOLD 1724.9 0.32% 5.510 US CRUDE 99.41 0.75% 0.740 DOW JONES 12801.23 -0.69% -89.23 ASIA ADRS 126.70 -2.22% -2.87 ------------------------------------------------------------- LATEST STORIES ON: * Indonesia stocks........ * Southeast Asian stocks.. * Asian stocks preview.... * Asian currencies........ * U.S. stocks............. * Oil prices.............. * Global markets.......... * Malaysian crude palm oil * Indonesian palm oil..... * Global economy.......... * Key Asian companies..... * Key currencies.......... * Major deals of interest. (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)