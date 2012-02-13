JAKARTA, Feb 13 Following is a list of
events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from
newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.
PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not verified these stories.)
- BNI EYES SELLING 35 PCT STAKE IN BNI LIFE
Lender PT Bank Negara Indonesia plans to sell a
15-35 percent stake in its insurance unit PT BNI Life Insurance,
a source said, adding some foreign fund managers and insurance
firms from Japan and Korea have expressed interest. (Investor
Daily p.13)
- SEMEN GRESIK TO BUILD FACTORY IN PAPUA WORTH 1.2 TRLN RPH
Cement producer PT Semen Gresik will spend 1.2
trillion rupiah to build a new factory in Manokwari, Papua, that
is expected to have an annual capacity of 600,000 tonnes, said
CEO Dwi Sutjipto. (Investor Daily p.13)
- JASINDO UTAMA TO BUILD MANGANESE SMELTER
PT Jasindo Utama plans to develop a 1.1 trillion rupiah
manganese smelter on 40 hectares of land in Kupang, east Nusa
Tenggara, that will have production capacity of 24,000 tonnes
per year, said the company's CEO Chang Chong-ching. (Investor
Daily p.9, Kontan p.14 & Bisnis Indonesia p.9 )
- INTRACO PENTA SEES 2012 REVENUES AT 4 TRLN RPH
Heavy equipment distributor PT Intraco Penta Tbk expects
2012 revenues will reach 4 trillion rupiah, up around 40 percent
from last year, as sales are seen growing by 27 percent to reach
2,000 units, said finance director Fred L. Manibog. The firm
recorded sales of 1,580 units in 2011, up 89 percent from a year
earlier. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m3)
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* Jakarta's Composite Index opened little changed on
Monday, after shedding 1.67 percent on Friday when it fell at
one point to the lowest since Jan. 16. One factor dragging it
down was banks, hit by Bank Indonesia's unexpected decision on
Thursday to cut the benchmark interest rate. Some analysts said
the rate cut dampened margin outlooks of banks and broad
sentiment of the sector, and PT Bank Central Asia Tbk
dropped 4.4 percent.
* Asian shares and the euro gained modestly on Monday,
relieved by the Greek parliament's passage of austerity measures
which put the country a step closer to securing a much-needed
bailout fund and avoiding a messy default.
* Brent crude futures rose more than a dollar on Monday,
supported by a weaker dollar after Greek lawmakers passed an
austerity bill.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0158 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1342.64 -0.69% -9.310
USD/JPY 77.63 0.12% 0.090
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9948 -- 0.010
SPOT GOLD 1724.9 0.32% 5.510
US CRUDE 99.41 0.75% 0.740
DOW JONES 12801.23 -0.69% -89.23
ASIA ADRS 126.70 -2.22% -2.87
-------------------------------------------------------------
