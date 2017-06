JAKARTA, Feb 14 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets. WHAT'S HAPPENING IN INDONESIA The finance minister will hold a press conference on the economy at 1200 p.m. (0800 GMT) PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not verified these stories.) * PLN TO HOLD TENDER FOR GAS POWER PLANT PROJECT State utility firm PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) plans to hold a tender for construction of a gas power plant in Bengkanai, central Kalimantan, this year. The plant's capacity will be 4x70 megawatts, said CEO Nasri Sebayang. The project will be completed in two phases and is expected to start operation in 2013 and 2014. (Kontan p.14 and Investor Daily p.9) * ALAM SUTERA REVISES 2012 SALES UP TO 3.5 TRLN RPH Property developer PT Alam Sutera Realty Tbk revises 2012 pre-sales to 3.5 trillion rupiah ($388.89 million), up 20 percent from pre-sales in 2011, said the firm's CEO Tri Ramadi. (Kontan p.4 & Bisnis Indonesia p.m1) * CHEVRON FINDS GAS RESERVES OF UP TO 2.3 TCF Chevron Indonesia Company has found new gas reserves of 2.3 trillion cubic feet (tcf) at its four blocks in the Makassar Strait, said Gde Pradnyana, spokesman of oil and gas regulator, BP Migas. (Investor Daily p.9) MARKET SNAPSHOTS * Jakarta's Composite Index rose 1.3 percent on Monday following the passage of Greece's austerity bill and amid selective buying of dividend yielding shares and stocks that have strong earnings prospects. * Asian shares and the euro gained on Monday after Greece came a step closer to securing a much-needed bailout fund and avoiding a messy default, though most of the recent optimism appeared to have been already priced in. * U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday, putting the S&P 500 on track to bounce back from its biggest one-day loss of the year, as Greece's parliament approved strict financial reforms needed to obtain its latest international bailout package. * Oil prices rose on Monday after Greece approved austerity measures needed to acquire more aid and avoid default, sparking another round of investor optimism, and as tensions between Israel and Iran reinforced concerns about supply disruptions. * Malaysian crude palm oil futures rose to near three-week high on Monday after Greece passed an unpopular austerity bill that could help avoid a messy default. ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0007 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1351.77 0.68 9.13 USD/JPY 77.55 -0.01 -0.01 US 10YR 1.97 -0.50 -0.01 SPOT GOLD 1718.59 -0.23 -3.90 US CRUDE 100.64 -0.27 -0.27 DOW JONES 12874.04 0.57 72.81 ASIA ADRS 128.33 1.29 1.63 FTSE 100 5905.70 0.91 53.31 ------------------------------------------------------------- LATEST STORIES ON: * Indonesia stocks........ * Southeast Asian stocks.. * Asian stocks preview.... * Asian currencies........ * U.S. stocks............. * Oil prices.............. * Global markets.......... * Malaysian crude palm oil * Indonesian palm oil..... * Global economy.......... * Key Asian companies..... * Key currencies.......... * Major deals of interest.