* GOVT TO REVISE DOWN 2012 GDP
The government may revise down economic growth forecast to
6.5-6.6 percent this year from initial target of 6.7 percent,
over concern about global economic uncertainty, said deputy
finance minister Anny Ratnawati. (Bisnis Indonesia p.3)
* INDONESIA'S COCOA DEMAND SEEN UP 17 PCT THIS YEAR-ASSOC
The Indonesia's Cocoa Association (Askindo) sees domestic
demand in 2012 growing around 17 percent to 280,000 tonnes and
some processing firms plan to boost production, said the
association's executive secretary Firman Bakri Anom. (Investor
Daily p.7)
* ADIRA FINANCE DISBURSED 41.36 TRLN RPH IN LOANS IN 2011
Car and motorcycle financing firm PT Adira Dinamika Multi
Finance, a unit of lender PT Bank Danamon Tbk,
has disbursed 41.36 trillion rupiah ($4.59 billion) in
2011, up 35 percent from a year earlier, said chief financial
officer at Bank Danamon Vera Eve Lim. (Investor Daily p.22)
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* Jakarta's Composite Index retreated 0.3 percent on
Tuesday as market players took profits amid concerns about the
sovereign debt crisis in Europe.
* Markets consolidated on Wednesday as investors waited on
Greece to demonstrate its commitment to deliver harsh reforms in
exchange for a vital rescue deal, while European officials
scaled back expectations Athens will live up to its promises.
* U.S. stocks erased losses to end little changed on Tuesday
after a Greek government source said the conservative party
leader was expected to deliver a letter of commitment to the
country's international lenders.
* U.S. crude futures fell back in post-settlement trading on
Tuesday after the American Petroleum Institute reported domestic
crude stocks rose 2.9 million barrels last week, far bigger than
a forecast for a 1.5 million barrel rise in a Reuters poll.
* Malaysian crude palm oil futures rose to
more-than-a-month high on Tuesday, tracking a rally in U.S.
soybeans on investor concern that hot, dry weather in South
America could hurt production.
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0028 GMT ---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1350.5 -0.09% -1.270
USD/JPY 78.36 -0.06% -0.050
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.943 -- 0.005
SPOT GOLD 1720.01 0.05% 0.910
US CRUDE 100.9 0.16% 0.150
DOW JONES 12878.28 0.03% 4.24
ASIA ADRS 128.16 1.15% 1.46
-------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 9,005 rupiah)
(Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana and Rin Hindryati; Editing by
Matthew Bigg)