JAKARTA, Feb 16 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets. MARKET SNAPSHOTS * Jakarta's Composite Index ended flat on Wednesday as investors continue to rotate out of some of 2011's winners. Auto distributor PT Astra International Tbk fell 1 percent on Wednesday and dipped into negative territory on the year, after surging more than 35 percent last year. * Asian shares and the euro fell on Thursday, sharply reversing the previous day's rally as optimism was dashed by another delay in cementing a crucial bailout for stricken Greece, underscoring how far away Europe is from resolving its debt crisis. * U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday for the third session in four, with market direction largely dictated by the swings in shares of Apple, the largest company in the world. * U.S. crude futures rose on Wednesday as fears of supply disruptions from Iran and other producers and government data showing a small drop in inventories boosted oil. * Malaysian crude palm oil futures eased on Wednesday after exceeding one-month highs in the previous session on prospects of slowing demand, but losses were limited by weather concerns in South America . ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0016 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1343.23 -0.54 -7.27 USD/JPY 78.49 0.09 0.07 US 10YR 1.92 -0.73 -0.01 SPOT GOLD 1728.19 0.04 0.74 US CRUDE 101.82 0.03 0.03 DOW JONES 12780.95 -0.76 -97.33 ASIA ADRS 129.57 1.10 1.41 FTSE 100 5892.16 -0.13 -7.71 ----------------------------------------------------------- - LATEST STORIES ON: * Indonesia stocks........ * Southeast Asian stocks.. * Asian stocks preview.... * Asian currencies........ * U.S. stocks............. * Oil prices.............. * Global markets.......... * Malaysian crude palm oil * Indonesian palm oil..... * Global economy.......... * Key Asian companies..... * Key currencies.......... * Major deals of interest. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana and Rin Hindryati)