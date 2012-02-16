(Adds digest) JAKARTA, Feb 16 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets. PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not verified these stories) * COCA COLA INDONESIA TO SPEND AUS$300 MLN FOR EXPANSION Coca Cola Amatil Ltd, Australia's top soft drinks bottler, plans to spend Aus$300 million in Indonesia to 2013 to boost production, develop distribution and increase the amount of coolant, said Amelia Nasution, marketing manager at Coca Cola Indonesia. (Investor Daily p.10) *MAYORA TO SPEND UP TO $160 MLN FOR EXPANSIO PT Mayora Indah Tbk, a food producer, confirmed a Credit Suisse's research report that it plans to boost capacity at its factories to respond to strong demand from domestic and export markets, said the firm's CEO Andre Sukendra Atmadja. The report said Mayora Indah is to spend around $140-$160 million from 2012-2013. (Investor Daily p.13) *KIMIA FARMA RECORDS 2011 REVENUES AT 3.55 TRLN RPH State-controlled pharmaceutical firm PT Kimia Farma Tbk reported its 2011 revenues stand at 3.55 trillion rupiah, up 12 percent from a year earlier, said CEO Sjamsul Arifin. The firm's net profits rose 23 percent year-on-year to 170.3 billion rupiah. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m1) MARKET SNAPSHOTS * Jakarta's Composite Index ended flat on Wednesday as investors continue to rotate out of some of 2011's winners. Auto distributor PT Astra International Tbk fell 1 percent on Wednesday and dipped into negative territory on the year, after surging more than 35 percent last year. * Asian shares and the euro fell on Thursday, sharply reversing the previous day's rally as optimism was dashed by another delay in cementing a crucial bailout for stricken Greece, underscoring how far away Europe is from resolving its debt crisis. * U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday for the third session in four, with market direction largely dictated by the swings in shares of Apple, the largest company in the world. * U.S. crude futures rose on Wednesday as fears of supply disruptions from Iran and other producers and government data showing a small drop in inventories boosted oil. * Malaysian crude palm oil futures eased on Wednesday after exceeding one-month highs in the previous session on prospects of slowing demand, but losses were limited by weather concerns in South America . ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0016 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1343.23 -0.54 -7.27 USD/JPY 78.49 0.09 0.07 US 10YR 1.92 -0.73 -0.01 SPOT GOLD 1728.19 0.04 0.74 US CRUDE 101.82 0.03 0.03 DOW JONES 12780.95 -0.76 -97.33 ASIA ADRS 129.57 1.10 1.41 FTSE 100 5892.16 -0.13 -7.71 ----------------------------------------------------------- - LATEST STORIES ON: * Indonesia stocks........ * Southeast Asian stocks.. * Asian stocks preview.... * Asian currencies........ * U.S. stocks............. * Oil prices.............. * Global markets.......... * Malaysian crude palm oil * Indonesian palm oil..... * Global economy.......... * Key Asian companies..... * Key currencies.......... * Major deals of interest. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana and Rin Hindryati; Editing by Matthew Bigg)