- MITRA ADI PERKASA TO OPEN 300 STORES
Retailer Mitra Adi Perkasa plans to spend 600
billion rupiah to add up to 300 stores to their existing 1,057
outlets, and to increase their brand portfolio by 25 percent,
its corporate secretary said. (Jakarta Post p13)
- AHDHI KARYA TO ISSUE 1 TRLN RPH BONDS in Q2
State construction firm Adhi Karya plans to issue
1 trilion rupiah of bonds in the second quarter to refinance its
bonds and sukuk, said its CEO. (Investor Daily, p13)
- INCO's NET PROFIT FALLS 24 PCT IN 2011
Miner Vale Indonesia's (INCO) unaudited net profit
in 2011 fell 24 percent due to lower sales, said its financial
director. (Investor Daily p14).
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* Jakarta's Composite Index slipped into negative
territory for the month as Southeast Asia followed larger
regional markets lower amid doubts about a further bailout for
Greece. Consumption-related large caps such as Unilever
Indonesia and Gudang Garam fell over 2
percent.
* Asian shares rebounded on Friday, as sentiment turned
positive on firmer signs euro zone officials would soon approve
a long-awaited bailout for Greece to reduce the risk of a
disorderly default, while solid U.S. economic data also lent
support.
* U.S. stocks ended up on Thursday and the S&P 500 hit a
nine-month high, fueled by strong U.S. economic data and
increased hopes for a deal on a Greek bailout next week.
* U.S. crude futures ended higher for a second straight day
on Thursday on worries about Iran supply disruption and hopes
that Greece debt bailout deal may finally be agreed next week.
* Malaysian crude palm oil futures rose to their highest
level in over a month, boosted by dry weather concerns in South
America, but the prospect of slowing demand due to Europe's
economic woes led the contract to close lower.
