JAKARTA Feb 20 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.

- BTN PLANS TO RAISE 2 TRLN RPH OF BOND IN 2012

Lender PT Bank Tabungan Negara plans issuing bonds worth 2 trillion rupiah ($222.22 million) to help finance its loan growth target at 25 percent this year, said CEO Iqbal Latanro. (Bisnis Indonesia)

- INDOFARMA PLANS UP TO 600 BLN RPH OF BOND PT Indofarma, state-owned pharmaceuticals firm, plans issuing bonds worth up to 600 billion rupiah for to establish a new drugs factory this year, said Ahdia Amini, the firm's corporate secretary. (Bisnis Indonesia)

- SINAR MAS INJECTS FUND TO INSURANCE UNIT IN EAST TIMOR

PT Sinar Mas Multiartha, a financial holding company controlled by Sinar Mas Group, has injected $10,000 into its insurance unit Sinar Mas Insurance SA in East Timor to expand its operation in the country, said Kurniawan Udjaja, a company director. (Bisnis Indonesia)

* Jakarta's Composite Index rose 1.25 percent on Friday as investors bought consumer companies and banks in ther region seeking growth picks as risk appetite improved.

* Markets jumped on Monday as policy easing by China and prospects for Greece to clinch a second bailout fund buoyed investor appetite for riskier assets, sending U.S. crude up nearly $2 a barrel and Asian shares up nearly 1 percent.

* U.S. stocks edged higher on Friday, but investors stayed cautious before a long holiday weekend when hopes are set for Greece's bailout plan to be approved.

* Brent crude futures rose on Monday to above $121 a barrel, the highest in eight months, as Iran cut supply to Britain and France, while a policy easing by China and hopes for a Greek bailout also supported prices.

* Malaysian crude palm oil futures climbed to a near two-month high on Friday on hopes that Greece will soon secure a bailout package, while dry weather fears in soy-producing South America also provided support. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0116 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1361.23 0.23% 3.190 USD/JPY 79.56 -0.06% -0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 2 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1735.96 0.74% 12.770 US CRUDE 104.95 1.66% 1.710 DOW JONES 12949.87 0.35% 45.79 ASIA ADRS 130.60 -0.14% -0.18 -------------------------------------------------------------

