- EXPRESS GROUP AIMS FOR IPO IN Q4
Taxi provider PT Express Trasindo Utama aims for an initial
public offering (IPO) in the fourth quarter of 2012 to raise up
to 500 billion rupiah to expand its fleet, said CEO Daniel
Podiman.(Bisnis Indonesia)
- BCA FINANCE TO ISSUE 1.1 TRLN RPH BOND IN APRIL
PT BCA Finance, a financing unit of PT Bank Central Asia
, plans to issue 1.1 trillion rupiah of bond in April
this year to boost capital and it has appointed Standard
Chartered Bank, Bahana, HSBC, and OSK Nusadana as the
underwriters, said CEO Roni Haslim. (Investor Daily).
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* Jakarta's Composite Index rose 0.1 percent on
Monday, leading by the nation's biggest lender by market value
PT Bank Central Asia and PT Astra International
.
* Asian stocks and the euro faltered on Tuesday, as a rally
that had been driven by expectations of a second bailout package
for Greece ran out of steam with a deal still not quite sealed.
* U.S. stocks edged higher on Friday, but investors stayed
cautious before a long holiday weekend when hopes are set for
Greece's bailout plan to be approved.
* Oil prices climbed to their highest in more than eight
months on Monday, pushing Brent crude above $120 a barrel as
Iran cut off oil exports to Britain and France while economic
developments in Asia and Europe lifted riskier assets.
* Malaysian crude palm oil futures closed off an eight-month
high on Monday, as China's policy easing buoyed sentiment, while
an improvement in demand prospects and technical outlook also
provided support.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0127 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1361.23 0.23% 3.190
USD/JPY 79.75 0.14% 0.110
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.033 -- 0.033
SPOT GOLD 1735.25 0.10% 1.730
US CRUDE 104.83 1.54% 1.590
DOW JONES 12949.87 0.35% 45.79
ASIA ADRS 130.60 -0.14% -0.18
-------------------------------------------------------------
