JAKARTA Feb 23 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.

WHAT'S HAPPENING IN INDONESIA TODAY (LOCAL TIME/GMT)

- The 1st Session of Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (IPHRC-OIC) in Jakarta from 20 to 24 February 2012.

PRESS DIGEST

- SINAR MAS BUYS SMARTFREN'S 1 TRLN RPH BOND

PT Dian Swastatika Sentosa, an energy firm controlled by the Sinar Mas group, bought 1 trillion rupiah ($110.5 million) of convertible bonds issued by phone firm PT Smartfren Telecom, which can be converted into equity, said a company director Hermawan Tarjono.(Bisnis Indonesia)

- BHAKTI INVESTAMA EYES COAL MINES ACQUISITION

Investment company Bhakti Investama plans to acquire three coal mines in Borneo and Sumatra islands this year, said a company director Budiono. (Investor Daily)

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* Jakarta's Composite Index fell 0.2 percent on Wednesday on worries over the feasibility of the Greek deal and rising oil prices, while data showing a continuous contraction in China's factory sector kept investors cautious.

* Asian shares and the euro fell on Thursday on concerns over a slowdown in the global economy, including higher oil prices and data showing the euro zone may be sliding toward recession, fanning fresh worries about Greece.

* Banks led U.S. stocks lower on Wednesday as the S&P 500 stalled near a 10-month-high after signs of weak European business activity rekindled concerns about a recession overseas.

* U.S. crude oil futures added to losses and Brent crude pared gains in post-settlement trading after industry data showed that U.S. crude stockpiles rose much more than expected last week.

* Malaysian crude palm oil futures ended lower on Wednesday as nervous investors booked profits after an upbeat demand outlook and stronger crude oil prices helped the edible oil scale eight-month highs earlier in the session. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0143 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1357.66 -0.33% -4.550 USD/JPY 80.26 0.04% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0156 -- 0.014 SPOT GOLD 1773.66 -0.12% -2.130 US CRUDE 105.82 -0.43% -0.460 DOW JONES 12938.67 -0.21% -27.02 ASIA ADRS 130.24 0.33% 0.43 -------------------------------------------------------------

LATEST STORIES ON:

* Indonesia stocks........

* Southeast Asian stocks..

* Asian stocks preview....

* Asian currencies........

* U.S. stocks.............

* Oil prices..............

* Global markets..........

* Malaysian crude palm oil

* Indonesian palm oil.....

* Global economy..........

* Key Asian companies.....

* Key currencies..........

* Major deals of interest. ($1 = 9,050 rupiah) (Reporting by Jakarta Bureau and Rin Hindryati)