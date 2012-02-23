JAKARTA Feb 23 Following is a list of
events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from
newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.
WHAT'S HAPPENING IN INDONESIA TODAY (LOCAL TIME/GMT)
- The 1st Session of Independent Permanent Human Rights
Commission of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation
(IPHRC-OIC) in Jakarta from 20 to 24 February 2012.
PRESS DIGEST
- SINAR MAS BUYS SMARTFREN'S 1 TRLN RPH BOND
PT Dian Swastatika Sentosa, an energy firm
controlled by the Sinar Mas group, bought 1 trillion rupiah
($110.5 million) of convertible bonds issued by phone firm PT
Smartfren Telecom, which can be converted into equity,
said a company director Hermawan Tarjono.(Bisnis Indonesia)
- BHAKTI INVESTAMA EYES COAL MINES ACQUISITION
Investment company Bhakti Investama plans to
acquire three coal mines in Borneo and Sumatra islands this
year, said a company director Budiono. (Investor Daily)
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* Jakarta's Composite Index fell 0.2 percent on
Wednesday on worries over the feasibility of the Greek deal and
rising oil prices, while data showing a continuous contraction
in China's factory sector kept investors cautious.
* Asian shares and the euro fell on Thursday on concerns
over a slowdown in the global economy, including higher oil
prices and data showing the euro zone may be sliding toward
recession, fanning fresh worries about Greece.
* Banks led U.S. stocks lower on Wednesday as the S&P 500
stalled near a 10-month-high after signs of weak European
business activity rekindled concerns about a recession
overseas.
* U.S. crude oil futures added to losses and Brent crude
pared gains in post-settlement trading after industry data
showed that U.S. crude stockpiles rose much more than expected
last week.
* Malaysian crude palm oil futures ended lower on Wednesday
as nervous investors booked profits after an upbeat demand
outlook and stronger crude oil prices helped the edible oil
scale eight-month highs earlier in the session.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0143 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1357.66 -0.33% -4.550
USD/JPY 80.26 0.04% 0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0156 -- 0.014
SPOT GOLD 1773.66 -0.12% -2.130
US CRUDE 105.82 -0.43% -0.460
DOW JONES 12938.67 -0.21% -27.02
ASIA ADRS 130.24 0.33% 0.43
-------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 9,050 rupiah)
(Reporting by Jakarta Bureau and Rin Hindryati)