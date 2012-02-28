JAKARTA Feb 28 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.

* Jakarta's Composite Index finished 0.9 percent down, at a near two-month low on Monday as rising oil prices raised concerns over global economic growth, weighing on how investors feel about the region's emerging markets.

* Markets consolidated on Tuesday as investors remained wary of the impact from high oil prices on growth and hoped the European Central Bank's upcoming second liquidity injection will support sentiment and revive risk appetite.

* The benchmark S&P 500 closed at its highest level since mid-2008 on Monday, extending gains for a third session as oil prices retreated after a recent rally and data showed further improvement in the U.S. housing market.

* Oil prices pulled back on Monday after a string of higher settlements as concerns that high oil prices might curb economic growth, along with the stronger dollar, countered supportive fears about Iran and potential supply disruptions.

* Malaysian crude palm oil futures ended off an eight-and-a-half month high on Monday, with traders booking some profit on a rally driven by improving demand and still-high energy prices. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0005 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1367.59 0.14% 1.850 USD/JPY 80.44 -0.19% -0.150 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9307 -- 0.005 SPOT GOLD 1768.29 0.10% 1.800 US CRUDE 108.03 -0.49% -0.530 DOW JONES 12981.51 -0.01% -1.44 ASIA ADRS 130.54 -0.43% -0.57 --------------------------------------------------------------

