JAKARTA Feb 28 Following is a list of
events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from
newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* Jakarta's Composite Index finished 0.9 percent
down, at a near two-month low on Monday as rising oil prices
raised concerns over global economic growth, weighing on how
investors feel about the region's emerging markets.
* Markets consolidated on Tuesday as investors remained wary
of the impact from high oil prices on growth and hoped the
European Central Bank's upcoming second liquidity injection will
support sentiment and revive risk appetite.
* The benchmark S&P 500 closed at its highest level since
mid-2008 on Monday, extending gains for a third session as oil
prices retreated after a recent rally and data showed further
improvement in the U.S. housing market.
* Oil prices pulled back on Monday after a string of higher
settlements as concerns that high oil prices might curb economic
growth, along with the stronger dollar, countered supportive
fears about Iran and potential supply disruptions.
* Malaysian crude palm oil futures ended off an
eight-and-a-half month high on Monday, with traders booking some
profit on a rally driven by improving demand and still-high
energy prices.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0005 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1367.59 0.14% 1.850
USD/JPY 80.44 -0.19% -0.150
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9307 -- 0.005
SPOT GOLD 1768.29 0.10% 1.800
US CRUDE 108.03 -0.49% -0.530
DOW JONES 12981.51 -0.01% -1.44
ASIA ADRS 130.54 -0.43% -0.57
--------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 9125.0000 Indonesian rupiahs)
(Reporting by Jakarta Bureau and Rin Hindryati; Editing by
