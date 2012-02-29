JAKARTA Feb 29 Following is a list of
events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from
newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* Jakarta's Composite Index climbed 1.1 percent on
Tuesday, amid selective buying of beaten-down big caps though
investors remained cautious about the impact of high oil prices.
PT Astra International gained 1.6 percent.
* Asian stocks firmed and the euro held its ground on
Wednesday ahead of a fresh cash injection by the European
Central Bank, while strong U.S. consumer confidence data and a
drop in oil prices bolstered Wall Street.
* The Dow closed above 13,000 for the first time since May
2008 on Tuesday and the S&P 500 also hit a milestone, as buoyant
U.S. consumer confidence data and a sharp drop in oil prices
nudged the nearly five-month rally forward.
* Oil prices fell a second day on Tuesday as worries that
recent price increases may hurt demand prompted investors to
sell and take profits on recent gains, moves that more than
offset support from possible Middle East supply disruptions.
* Malaysian crude palm oil futures touched a new
eight-and-a-half month high on Tuesday, buoyed by improving
demand prospects, but gains were limited as investors worried
about the risks to global growth from high oil prices.
IN THE NEWS REUTERS INDONESIA (Click on )
* Indonesia proposes 33 pct fuel hike or floating price
* Golden Agri to almost double Indonesian palm oil refining
ops
* Spirited Traveller: Fruity cocktail infusions in Jakarta
* Indonesia palm export tax risk to Malaysia refineries
* POLL-Indonesia Feb inflation seen picking up to 3.8 pct,
Jan exports to rebound
* Indonesia's Bank Negara Q4 net profit rises 52 pct
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0011 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1372.18 0.34% 4.590
USD/JPY 80.48 0.04% 0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9462 -- 0.005
SPOT GOLD 1785.09 0.06% 1.100
US CRUDE 106.55 0.00% 0.000
DOW JONES 13005.12 0.18% 23.61
ASIA ADRS 132.32 1.36% 1.78
--------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 9030.0000 Indonesian rupiahs)
