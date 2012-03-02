JAKARTA, MArch 2 Following is a list of
events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from
newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* Jakarta's Composite Index fell 0.58 on Thursday,
succumbing to profit taking as investors locked in some of this
year's strong gains.
* Asian shares and the euro inched up on Friday, after a
flood of cheap European Central Bank funds this week eased debt
worries, allowing markets to overcome some weak data and
concerns over surging oil prices.
* U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, moving back to 2008 highs,
after a jump in bank shares and further upbeat data on the labor
market, though sharp gains in oil prices limited the advance.
* Oil surged nearly 5 percent in heavy trading on Thursday,
and to its highest since the record run in 2008, as a late
report out of Iran of a pipeline fire in top exporter Saudi
Arabia triggered a rush of buying.
* Malaysian crude palm oil futures edged up on Thursday,
spurred by positive factory data from second-largest importer
China but gains were capped as export trends showed weaker
demand.
IN THE NEWS REUTERS INDONESIA (Click on )
* FIFA examine Bahrain's 10-0 win over Indonesia
* ICO cuts forecast for 2011/12 global coffee crop
* Qtel to go for growth in Middle East and Asia
* Indonesia sets retail sukuk coupon at 6.25 pct
* China palm oil stocks at nearly 1 mln tonnes, more imports
eyed-Reuters survey
* Carlyle's SE Asia head quits as deal drought grinds on
* Indonesia to modify GDP forecast to 6.5-6.7 pct
* Indonesia's Sulawesi Feb cocoa bean exports fall 20 pct
y/y- industry
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0010 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1374.09 0.62% 8.410
USD/JPY 81.08 -0.02% -0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.033 -- 0.003
SPOT GOLD 1719.3 0.11% 1.940
US CRUDE 109 0.15% 0.160
DOW JONES 12980.30 0.22% 28.23
ASIA ADRS 131.38 0.59% 0.77
--------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 9080.0000 Indonesian rupiahs)
(Reporting by Jakarta Bureau and Rin Hindryati; Editing by
