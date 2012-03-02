(Adds press digest)

JAKARTA, March 2 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.

PRESS DIGEST

- MANUFACTURED PRODUCT EXPORTS IN JAN UP 2 PCT Y/Y

Exports of manufactured products in January hit $9.5 billion, up 2 percent from $9.3 billion a year earlier, with footwear and automotive products recording significant growth, said deputy trade minister Bayu Krisnamurthi. (Investor Daily p.8)

- SUPRA BOGA SARI TO LAUNCH IPO IN MAY

Retail company PT Supra Boga Lestari plans to launch an initial public offering (IPO) in May, said CEO Nugroho Setiadharma, adding the firm expected to raise between 200-300 billion rupiah by selling 20-30 percent of its enlarged capital, to be used for expansion. (Kontan p.4 & Bisnis Indonesia p.m3)

- PT GAS TO SPEND $250 MLN FOR 2012 CAPEX

PT Perusahaan Gas Negara, the nation's biggest gas distributor, plans to spend $250 million on capital expenditure this year, up from $200 million a year earlier, said director M. Wahid Sutopo. The firm will use the funds to expand its downstream industry and develop LNG receiving terminals in North Sumatra and West Java. (Kontan p.4)

- VALE INDONESIA TO SPEND $150 MLN FOR EXPANSION

Nickel producer PT Vale Indonesia Tbk, previously known as PT International Nickel Indonesia (Inco), plans to spend $150 million this year to boost output, said CEO Nicolaas D Kanter. The firm will increase production capacity up to 90,000 tonnes in three years from current 72,000 tonnes. (Bisnis Indonesia p.9)

- DAIHATSU TO TRIPLE PRODUCTION CAPACITY

PT Astra Daihatsu Motor, a unit of Japan's Daihatsu will triple its production capacity up to 430,000 units per year with a total investment of up to $700 million on domestic strong demand, said CEO Sudirman M. Rusdi. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i8)

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* Jakarta's Composite Index fell 0.58 on Thursday, succumbing to profit taking as investors locked in some of this year's strong gains.

* Asian shares and the euro inched up on Friday, after a flood of cheap European Central Bank funds this week eased debt worries, allowing markets to overcome some weak data and concerns over surging oil prices.

* U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, moving back to 2008 highs, after a jump in bank shares and further upbeat data on the labour market, though sharp gains in oil prices limited the advance.

* Oil surged nearly 5 percent in heavy trading on Thursday, and to its highest since the record run in 2008, as a late report out of Iran of a pipeline fire in top exporter Saudi Arabia triggered a rush of buying.

* Malaysian crude palm oil futures edged up on Thursday, spurred by positive factory data from second-largest importer China but gains were capped as export trends showed weaker demand.

