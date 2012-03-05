JAKARTA, March 5 Following is a list of
events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from
newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.
PRESS DIGEST
- PERTAMINA FINDS NEW GAS RESERVES IN DONGGI BLOCK
PT Pertamina EP, an upstream unit of state-oil firm PT
Pertamina, found new gas reserves worth around 17 million
standard cubic meters per day in Donggi block at Central
Sulawesi province, said CEO Syamsu Alam. (Investor Daily)
- STATE FINANCING FIRM TO ISSUE 1.25 TRLN RPH BOND
PT Sarana Multigriya Finansial (SMF), the government
financing firm, is considering issuing a 1.25 trillion rupiah
bond in April to finance its expansion, said CEO Raharjo
Adisusanto. (Investor Daily)
- BANK RAKYAT PLANS TO ISSUE 3 TRLN RPH SUB-DEBT IN 2012
PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia, the world's biggest
micro lender, plans to issue 3 trillion rupiah of up to 7 years
subordinated debt to maintain its capital adequacy ratio (CAR)
at 15 percent, said its finance director Achmad Baiquni. (Bisnis
Indonesia)
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* Jakarta's Composite Index rose 1.1 percent on
Friday rising oil prices bolstered energy and resource-related
shares.
* Asian shares eased on Monday as investors turned cautious
about riding further on liquidity-driven optimsm without seeing
more evidence of firmer growth and remained watchful of
developments in the euro zone's debt crisis and oil market.
* The S&P and Nasdaq notched their eighth week of gains out
of the last nine, but momentum ran out on Friday as stocks ended
the day lower in a thinly traded session.
* Oil prices fell 2 percent on Friday after Saudi Arabia
eased investor concerns about a reported pipeline explosion that
had pushed Brent to the highest level since 2008.
* Malaysian crude palm oil futures fell on Friday as traders
booked profits from a rally driven by surging crude oil prices
and prospects of tighter soyoil supplies from South America.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0150 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1369.63 -0.32% -4.460
USD/JPY 81.71 -0.09% -0.070
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9895 -- 0.010
SPOT GOLD 1713.44 0.10% 1.670
US CRUDE 107.16 0.43% 0.460
DOW JONES 12977.57 -0.02% -2.73
ASIA ADRS 130.31 -0.81% -1.07
-------------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Jakarta Bureau and Rin Hindryati; Editing by
Matthew Bigg)