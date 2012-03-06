JAKARTA, March 6 Following is a list of
events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from
newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.
PRESS DIGEST
- GOVT TO REVISE DOWN 2012 RICE PRODUCTION TARGET
The government will revise down its 2012 rice output target
to 65-66 million tonnes from an earlier target of 72 million
tonnes over concerns on higher land use conversion, disease and
bad weather, said deputy agriculture minister Rusman Heriawan.
(Investor Daily p.7)
- JAN-FEB CAR SALES UP 13 PCT Y/Y-ASSOC
Indonesia's domestic car sales from January to February rose
13 percent from a year earlier to 162,260 units, said Jongkie D
Sugiarto, the chairman of Indonesia's Automotive Manufacturers
Association (Gaikindo). Sales were led by Toyota with 39 percent
of market share, followed by Daihatsu and Mitsubishi. (Investor
Daily p.8)
- ASTRA HONDA SEEN MOTORCYCLE SALES IN Q1 UP 15 PCT Y/Y
Motorcycle manufacturer PT Astra Honda Motor sees sales in
the first quarter this year reaching 1.14 million units, up 15
percent a year earlier, said CEO Yusuke Hori. (Investor Daily
p.8 & Bisnis Indonesia p.i8)
- INDOSAT RECORDS 2011 NET PROFIT UP 20 PCT
State-owned international telephone operator PT Indosat Tbk
reported net profit of 835 billion rupiah in 2011, up 29 percent
from a year earlier, said CEO Harry Sasongko. (Investor Daily
p.14 & Kontan 4)
- JAPANESE SHARP CORP TO BUILD SOLAR POWER PLANTS
Japan's Sharp Corporation is ready to produce solar power
output of up to 100 megawatts in Indonesia by developing a
number of power plants, said Kardaya Warnika, director general
for renewable energy and energy conservation at the energy and
mineral resources ministry. (Bisnis Indonesia p.9)
- BUMI RESOURCES SEES 2012 REVENUES AT $6.75 BLN
Coal miner PT Bumi Resources Tbk expects revenues
in 2012 will reach $6.75 billion, up 15 percent from last year's
forecast of $5.85 billion, assuming average coal selling prices
will reach $90 per tonne, said director Dileep Srivastava. It
sees 2012 production reaching 75 million tonnes. (Bisnis
Indonesia p.m1)
- BERAU COAL SETS COUPON AT 7.875 PCT ON GLOBAL BOND
Coal miner PT Berau Coal Energy Tbk is considering
setting a coupon at 7.875 percent on its 5-year global bond
offer worth $500 million, said an unidentified market source.
(Bisnis Indonesia p.m3)
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Indonesia's stock market opened trade down 0.7 percent on
Tuesday, having slipped 0.5 percent on Monday. Southeast Asian
stock markets could see consolidation in the near term while
China's lower annual growth target dampens the outlook of
commodity demand, prompting profit-taking in shares in the
sector, some brokers said.
* Asian shares and growth-linked currencies were under
pressure on Tuesday as slowing economies in China and Europe and
tension over Iran dampened sentiment, prompting investors to
take profits from recent rallies that had been driven by ample
liquidity.
* Oil prices edged up on Monday in tug-of-war trading as
supply risks and tensions over Iran's nuclear program provided
support, but concerns about global economic growth limited
gains.
* Malaysian crude palm oil futures slipped on Monday as
traders await a key price outlook meeting in Kuala Lumpur this
week at which analysts are expected to paint a bullish picture
for the sector.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0222 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1364.33 -0.39% -5.300
USD/JPY 81.36 -0.2% -0.160
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0034 -- -0.003
SPOT GOLD 1705.09 -0.04% -0.700
US CRUDE 106.84 0.11% 0.120
DOW JONES 12962.81 -0.11% -14.76
ASIA ADRS 128.52 -1.37% -1.79
-------------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)