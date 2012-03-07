JAKARTA, March 7 Following is a list of
PRESS DIGEST
- PETROSEA GETS $399 MLN COAL MINING CONTRACT
PT Petrosea, a coal contractor controlled by
energy firm PT Indika Energy, has signed a four-year
mining contract worth $399 million with coal miner PT Santan
Batubara, said CEO Wadyono Suliantoro. (Bisnis Indonesia)
- MAKASSAR CITY AIMS TO RAISE 2 TRLN RPH OF MUNICIPAL BONDS
The local government of Makassar, capital of South Sulawesi
province, plans issuing municipal bonds worth up to 2 trillion
rupiah this year to finance the city's infrastructure
development, said City mayor Ilham Arief Sirajuddin. (Bisnis
Indonesia).
- LIPPO KARAWACI EYES 2012 NET PROFIT UP 43 PCT
PT Lippo Karawaci, the nation's largest property
firm by market value, expects its net profit this year to grow
by 43 percent to 1 trillion rupiah as demand for properties is
set to jump, it said in a statement.(Kontan p.4)
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Indonesia's stock market opened trade down 0.64 percent on
Wednesday as concerns about the health of the global economy
weighed on market sentiment, prompting investors to take
profits.
* Asian shares fell for a third day in a row on Wednesday as
investors grew more risk averse, with renewed uncertainty over
Greece's bailout and mounting worries about slowing global
economies overshadowing support provided by ample
liquidity.
* Oil prices retreated on Tuesday as data showing a
shrinking euro zone economy fueled fears of curbed demand for
petroleum, while news that major powers accepted Iran's offer
for more talks on its nuclear program eased concerns about
supply disruptions.
* Malaysian crude palm oil futures fell for a third day on
Tuesday, on signs of a wider correction in the market that
traders say went up too high last month, although losses were
curbed ahead of a key price outlook meeting in Kuala
Lumpur.
