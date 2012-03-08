JAKARTA, March 8 Following is a list of
events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from
newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.
PRESS DIGEST
- GOVT SEES MANUFACTURING GROWING 6.75 PCT IN 2012
The government is optimistic that a planned hike in fuel and
electricity prices will not significantly affect the
manufacturing industry, and sees it growing by 6.75 percent this
year, said the director general for industrial region
development at the industry ministry. This is lower than an
earlier target of between 7-7.2 percent. (Investor Daily p.8 &
Bisnis Indonesia p.i1)
- GOVT SAYS DIFFICULT TO ACHIEVE 2012 TOTAL EXPORTS TARGET
Indonesia's total exports may only reach $203 billion this
year, versus a target of $230 billion, as the government plans
to increase fuel and electricity, said trade minister Gita
Wirjawan. (Bisnis Indonesia p.10)
- JASA MARGA EYES ISSUING BONDS WORTH 1.75 TRLN RPH IN 2013
The country's largest toll road operator PT Jasa Marga
is considering issuing bonds worth between 1.5-1.75
trillion rupiah with a 10 years tenure in 2013 that will be used
to finance debt due in October 2013, said Reynaldi Hermasjah,
the company's finance director. (Investor Daily p.14 & Kontan
p.4)
- FIVE FIRMS TO LAUNCH IPOS IN Q2
Five companies are expected to sell stakes via initial
public offerings (IPOs) in the second quarter of this year, said
Eddy Sugito, a director of Indonesia's Stock Exchange, adding he
sees 25 firms launching IPOs this year. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m1)
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Indonesia's stock exchange opened up 0.5 percent on
Thursday, after falling 0.6 percent on Wednesday. Indonesia, the
world's best-performing emerging stock market over 2009-2011,
has fallen out of favour this year as the case for piling more
money into Southeast Asia's biggest and fastest-growing economy
has weakened.
* Asian shares and the euro recovered on Thursday on
brightening prospects for Greece to secure a crucial bond swap
to avoid a messsy default and U.S. data suggesting a recovery in
the labour market ahead of key jobs figures.
* Crude oil rose on Wednesday, rebounding from a sharp
decline as hopes that Greece's debt restructuring will go
through lifted the euro against the dollar, creating better
bargains for oil buyers and fanning interest in riskier
trades.
* Malaysian crude palm oil futures edged up on Wednesday, as
bullish price outlook from leading analysts at a key conference
lifted investor sentiment and reversed earlier losses.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0148 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1352.63 0.69% 9.270
USD/JPY 81.22 0.17% 0.140
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9721 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1683.71 -0.06% -1.050
US CRUDE 106.03 -0.12% -0.130
DOW JONES 12837.33 0.61% 78.18
ASIA ADRS 126.92 1.08% 1.35
-------------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)