JAKARTA, March 9 Following is a list of
events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from
newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.
PRESS DIGEST
- CAR SALES IN MARCH SEEN UP 8 PCT M/M
Indonesia's domestic car sales are expected to reach around
90,000 units in March, up 8 percent from February due to an
increase in production, said a director of Toyota Astra Motor,
Joko Trisanyoto. (Bisnis Indonesia)
- RAMAYANA SEES 2012 REVENUE UP 15 PCT
PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa, a leading supermarket
firm, expects its 2012 full-year revenue to reach 7.5 trillion
rupiah, up 15 percent compared to last year, assuming that
Indonesia's economy grows at 6.5 percent, said director Setyadi
Surya. (Investor Daily)
- UNITED TRACTORS JAN-FEB SALES DOWN 2 PCT Y/Y
PT United Tractors, the nation's biggest heavy
equipment provider, has sold 1,386 machines in the first two
months of 2012, down 2 percent from the same period last year,
said company executive Ari Setiawan. (Investor Daily)
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Indonesia's stock market rose 0.6 percent on Thursday as
regional markets rebounded on upbeat U.S. economic data and
hopes that Greece would pull off a bond swap deal to avoid a
default.
* Asian shares rose on Friday, with Tokyo hitting a
seven-month high, on signs Greece had successfully closed its
bond swap offer for private creditors, although caution ahead of
the release of U.S. employment data could check momentum.
* U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, recovering most of the
week's losses, after Greece moved closer to a bond swap with
private creditors to avoid a messy default.
* Crude oil futures rose for a second day on Thursday as
investors cheered progress on Greece's bond swap deal, which
moved the beleaguered country nearer to unlocking funds it needs
to avoid default.
* Malaysian crude palm oil futures extended gains on
Thursday as investor sentiment brightened on hopes Greece would
secure a debt swap deal to avoid a messy default, while
promising U.S. jobs data also supported prices.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0142 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1365.91 0.98% 13.280
USD/JPY 81.58 0.01% 0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0174 -- 0.002
SPOT GOLD 1699.99 0.04% 0.650
US CRUDE 106.66 0.08% 0.100
DOW JONES 12907.94 0.55% 70.61
ASIA ADRS 129.13 1.74% 2.21
-------------------------------------------------------------
LATEST STORIES ON:
* Indonesia stocks........
* Southeast Asian stocks..
* Asian stocks preview....
* Asian currencies........
* U.S. stocks.............
* Oil prices..............
* Global markets..........
* Malaysian crude palm oil
* Indonesian palm oil.....
* Global economy..........
* Key Asian companies.....
* Key currencies..........
* Major deals of interest.
(Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)