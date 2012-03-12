JAKARTA, March 12 Following is a list of
events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from
newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.
PRESS DIGEST
- MULTISTRADA AIMS TO BOOST TYRE OUTPUT NEXT YR
PT Multistrada Arah Sarana Tbk, Indonesia's
second-largest tyre maker, plans to grow rubber on 1,200
hectares of land in Kalimantan between 2012 and 2013, with a
total investment of 400 billion rupiah ($43.80 million), to
boost tyre output, said corporate secretary Even Go. The firm
sees its 2012 tyre production reaching 35,000 units per day and
aims to boost annual output of car tyres to 10 million units and
motorcycle tyres to 5 million units next year. (Kontan p.4 &
Investor Daily p.13)
- MINING FIRMS TO BUILD 40 NICKEL SMELTERS IN 2 YRS
Mining firms plan to develop 40 nickel smelters in Sulawesi,
Kalimantan and Maluku in the next one or two years with a total
investment of around $500 million, said Shelby Ihsan Saleh,
chairman of the Indonesian Nickel Association (ANI). He said all
smelters would have a total capacity of up to 10 million tonnes
per year. (Investor Daily p.8)
- ADHI KARYA RAISES BOND TARGET TO 1.5 TRLN RPH
State construction firm PT Adhi Karya Tbk plans to
issue bonds of up to 1.5 trillion rupiah, above an earlier
target of 1 trillion rupiah, and scheduled for July, said CEO
Kiswodarmawan. The firm will use the 500 billion rupiah to pay
debt and the remaining 1 trillion rupiah for expansion.
(Investor Daily p.13)
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Indonesia's stock market rose 0.6 percent on Friday,
helped by selective buying in property and banking shares such
as state PT Bank Mandiri Tbk, which gained 0.8
percent.
* Asian shares fell on Monday as investors paused to assess
the effect of strong U.S. jobs data, which scaled back
expectations for more easing ahead of this week's Federal
Reserve meeting, while concerns over China's slowdown also
weighed on sentiment.
* U.S. stocks advanced on Friday as investors brushed off
the technical default by Greece and focused instead on another
strong monthly jobs report.
* Oil prices rose on Friday for a third straight day and
also posted weekly gains as data showing rising U.S. employment
countered pressure from a stronger dollar and fading euphoria
from Greece's debt swap deal.
* Malaysian crude palm oil futures hit their highest in nine
months on Friday, buoyed by an improved global outlook and
upbeat price forecasts for the edible oil from analysts at a key
conference.
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0017 GMT ---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1370.87 0.36% 4.960
USD/JPY 82.38 -0.06% -0.050
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0244 -- -0.005
SPOT GOLD 1710.59 0.15% 2.560
US CRUDE 107.06 -0.32% -0.350
DOW JONES 12922.02 0.11% 14.08
ASIA ADRS 130.08 0.74% 0.95
-------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 9,132.5 rupiah)
(Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)