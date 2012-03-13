JAKARTA, March 13 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets. PRESS DIGEST - TOYOTA ASTRA TO ISSUE 1.5 TRLN RPH BOND IN H1 Financing firm PT Toyota Astra Financial Services, a joint venture between PT Astra International Tbk and Toyota Financial Services Corporation, has raised its bond issue target to 1.5 trillion rupiah ($163.80 million), from 1 trillion rupiah. The issue is scheduled for the first half of this year, said Stefamis Yuniardhi, director at Fitch Ratings Indonesia. (Investor Daily p.13) - PP BOOKS 19 PCT RISE IN 2011 NET PROFITS State construction firm PT Pembangunan Perumahan booked net profits of 240.22 billion rupiah in 2011, up 19 percent from a year earlier. The firm also saw 2011 revenues rose 41 percent to 6.2 trillion rupiah, mostly due to construction services, said CEO Bambang Tri Wibowo. (Investor Daily p.14) - ALAM SUTERA SEES 2011 NET PROFITS JUMP 107 PCT Property developer PT Alam Sutera Realty Tbk reported 2011 net profits jumped 107 percent to 601.65 billion rupiah from a year earlier, as sales rose 75 percent to 1.38 trillion rupiah. (Kontan p.4 & Bisnis Indonesia p.m3) MARKET SNAPSHOT * Indonesia's stock market fell 0.11 percent on Monday, and PT Astra International Tbk, Indonesia's biggest firm by market value, lost 0.6 percent after a combined 1.5 percent gain in the past two sessions. * The dollar hovered below an 11-month high against the yen on Tuesday and regional shares edged higher, as investors awaited policy decisions by the Bank of Japan and the U.S. Federal Reserve. * Defensive names rallied in an otherwise flat day for Wall Street on Monday as investors paused after recent gains and looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy statement. * Oil prices fell on Monday on concerns about slowing growth in China and recession in Italy, along with reduced fears of immediate supply disruption because of tensions with Iran. * Malaysian crude palm oil futures eased on Monday, as weak Chinese exports and a slightly bearish U.S. soybean report offset the bullish sentiment that had propelled prices to 9-month highs last week. -------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0028 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1371.09 0.02% 0.220 USD/JPY 82.35 0.06% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0314 -- -0.005 SPOT GOLD 1700.05 0.06% 1.000 US CRUDE 106.51 0.16% 0.170 DOW JONES 12959.71 0.29% 37.69 ASIA ADRS 128.85 -0.95% -1.23 ------------------------------------------------------------- LATEST STORIES ON: * Indonesia stocks........ * Southeast Asian stocks.. * Asian stocks preview.... * Asian currencies........ * U.S. stocks............. * Oil prices.............. * Global markets.......... * Malaysian crude palm oil * Indonesian palm oil..... * Global economy.......... * Key Asian companies..... * Key currencies.......... * Major deals of interest. ($1 = 9,157.5 rupiah) (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Matthew Bigg)