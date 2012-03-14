JAKARTA, March 14 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets. PRESS DIGEST - PAKUWON JATI TO SPLIT STOCK Property developer PT Pakuwon Jati Tbk has won shareholder approval to split its publicly-listed stock in a 1:4 ratio, scheduled to be done in June at the latest, said finance director Minarto Basuki. (Investor Daily p.14, Bisnis Indonesia p.m2 & Kontan p.4) - PERSIB FC PLANS IPO WITHIN A YEAR PT Persib Bandung Bermartabat, owner of Bandung-based soccer club Persib, plans to release 45 percent of its enlarged capital to the public within 12 months in an initial public offering, said director Muhammad Farhan. The club will use the funds raised from the IPO to develop club infrastructure and hire world-class players. (Kontan p.1) - BEKASI FAJAR SETS IPO PRICE AT 160-185 RPH/SHARE Industrial estate developer PT Bekasi Fajar Industrial Estate set an indicative range for its IPO price at 160 to 185 rupiah per share, said the CEO of Ciptadana Securities, the company's underwriter. The firm earlier announced it will sell 1.76 billion shares and expects to raise up to 325.6 billion rupiah ($35.56 million). (Kontan p.4 & Bisnis Indonesia p.m2) - PELINDO I TO EXPAND SEAPORT IN SUMATRA, RIAU State port operator PT Pelabuhan Indonesia I (Pelindo) plans to spend 2.92 trillion rupiah to expand two container terminals in Belawan, North Sumatra and Perawang, Riau, said director Bambang Eka Cahyana. The firm expects the Belawan International Container Terminal would be able to serve container ship that has 2,000 TEUs capacity by 2015. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i4) - BW PLANTATION TO ACQUIRE LAND IN KALIMANTAN PT BW Plantation Tbk, a palm oil plantation firm, plans to spend $18 million to acquire 11,000 hectares of land in East Kalimantan to expand its total land bank, said Kelik Irwantono, the company's corporate secretary. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m1) MARKET SNAPSHOT * Indonesia's stock market rose 0.53 percent on Tuesday, supported by PT Astra International Tbk, a leading motorcycle dealer and a proxy of Indonesia's consumer sector, which gained 1.2 percent. * Asian shares rose on Wednesday as upbeat U.S. economic data boosted investors' risk appetite, while reduced expectations for further monetary easing from the Federal Reserve underpinned the dollar. * The U.S. stock market posted its best day this year, with Tuesday's late spark coming from JPMorgan Chase & Co after the bank announced it will raise its dividend. * Brent crude prices settled at an 11-month high on Tuesday as improving German economic sentiment, rising U.S. retail sales and the U.S. central bank's reiteration that it plans to keep interest rates low fueled optimism about growth. * Malaysian crude palm oil futures edged up on Tuesday, as traders bet energy markets would hold firm and eyed the outlook for U.S. corn plantings, which could take more acreage from soybeans and limit global edible oil supply this year. ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0033 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1395.96 1.81 24.87 USD/JPY 83.16 0.33 0.27 US 10YR 2.12 -0.16 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1675.90 0.07 1.15 US CRUDE 106.69 -0.01 -0.01 DOW JONES 13177.68 1.68 217.97 ASIA ADRS 131.56 2.10 2.71 FTSE 100 5955.91 1.07 63.16 ------------------------------------------------------------- LATEST STORIES ON: * Indonesia stocks........ * Southeast Asian stocks.. * Asian stocks preview.... * Asian currencies........ * U.S. stocks............. * Oil prices.............. * Global markets.......... * Malaysian crude palm oil * Indonesian palm oil..... * Global economy.......... * Key Asian companies..... * Key currencies.......... * Major deals of interest. ($1 = 9,157.5 rupiah) (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Matthew Bigg)