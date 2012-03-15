JAKARTA, March 15 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets. PRESS DIGEST - BCA FINANCE TO ISSUE 1 TRLN RPH BOND NEXT MONTH PT BCA Finance, a unit of Indonesia's third largest lender PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, will issue 1 trillion rupiah ($109.05 million) of bonds next month, said CEO Roni Haslim. The issue will be the first of its planned 3.5 trillion rupiah bonds within two years, and the firm sees new financing at 27 trillion rupiah this year, up 33 percent from last year. - ANHUI CONCH TO BUILD CEMENT FACTORIES WORTH $1.15 BLN Chinese state-owned Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd is ready to develop two cement factories, one in South Kalimantan this year and one in West Papua next year, with a total investment of up to $1.5 billion, said Huang Haisong, deputy governor of Anhui province. Hong Kong-based financing firm Prosperity Group will act as investment guarantor for the project. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i1 & Investor Daily p.10) - BRIDGESTONE SEES 2012 TYRE OUTPUT UP 7 PCT Leading tyre manufacturer PT Bridgestone Tire Indonesia plans to boost capacity at its two factories in Karawang and Bekasi to produce an additional 3,000 units per day, said director Shinya Hisada. The firm sees 2012 production at 48,000 units per day, up 7 percent from last year, which represents 40 percent of domestic market share. (Kontan p.13 & Investor Daily p.10) - INCO SEES NICKEL OUTPUT FALL 25 PCT IN Q1 Nickel miner PT Vale Indonesia Tbk expects production of nickel-in-matte in the first quarter to decline 25 percent as one of its four furnace blasts exploded in December and has stopped operation, said deputy CEO Bernardus Irmanto. The firm is still optimistic that it can achieve its 2012 output target of 72,000 tonnes, up 7.6 percent from last year. (Kontan p.13) - ICBC, CBB TO DISBURSE LOAN TO KRAKATAU STEEL Two Chinese lenders, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) and China Bohai Bank (CBB), are ready to disburse loans totalling $275 million to state steel maker PT Krakatau Steel Tbk, said Krakatau CEO Fazwar Bujang. The loan agreements are expected to be signed this month when President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono visits China on March 23. MARKET SNAPSHOT * Indonesia's stock market rose 1.1 percent on Wednesday, the highest since Aug. 5, with leading vehicle producer PT Astra International Tbk jumped 3.5 percent. * Asian shares eased on Thursday on renewed concerns about Chinese growth, but a brighter global economic outlook underpinned the dollar and kept investor risk appetite intact, reducing the appeal of safe-haven government debts. * The S&P 500 broke a five-day streak of gains on Wednesday as investors found little reason to extend a rally that took the benchmark index to four-year highs. * Oil futures dropped on Wednesday after data showed U.S. crude stockpiles rose last week for the fourth time in a row and the dollar strengthened, tempering investor appetite for riskier assets. * Malaysian crude palm oil futures rose to a nine-month high on Wednesday as recovering exports raised demand prospects for the edible oil and upbeat U.S. economic data lifted investor confidence. ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0029 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1394.28 -0.12% -1.670 USD/JPY 83.93 0.3% 0.250 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.2848 -- 0.011 SPOT GOLD 1643.51 0.09% 1.410 US CRUDE 105.7 0.26% 0.270 DOW JONES 13194.10 0.12% 16.42 ASIA ADRS 130.05 -1.15% -1.51 ------------------------------------------------------------- LATEST STORIES ON: * Indonesia stocks........ * Southeast Asian stocks.. * Asian stocks preview.... * Asian currencies........ * U.S. stocks............. * Oil prices.............. * Global markets.......... * Malaysian crude palm oil * Indonesian palm oil..... * Global economy.......... * Key Asian companies..... * Key currencies.......... * Major deals of interest.