WHAT'S HAPPENING IN INDONESIA (LOCAL TIME/GMT)
- Tens of thousands of workers are expected to rally in the
capital for May Day.
- Indonesia's statistics bureau will announce April
inflation data at 11 a.m. (0400 GMT)
- Indonesia's finance ministry is set to announce an
indicative target for a sukuk auction on May 8.
PRESS DIGEST
- ACE HARDWARE PLANS TO OPEN 15 NEW OUTLETS IN 2012
PT Ace Hardware, a home appliance retailer, plans
to open 15 new outlets this year and it expects a 10 percent
rise in net profit in 2012 compared to a year earlier, said
Helen Tanzil, the company's corporate secretary.(Kontan)
- GLOBAL MEDIACOM PLANS 1.7 TRLN SHARE BUYBACK
PT Global Mediacom, a media holding firm, plans to
launch a 1.7 trillion rupiah ($184.97 million) share buyback
from the market over the next 18 months, said Hary Tanoesudibjo,
Global Mediacom's CEO. (Bisnis Indonesia)
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Indonesian shares rose 0.4 on Monday despite PT Bank
Danamon declined 5 percent as investors concern that
the acquisition plan by the Singapore's DBS Group Holding
to buy Danamon may be delayed because a new bank
ownership rules expected to be issued on May.
* The S&P 500 posted its first monthly decline since
November on Monday, as stocks slipped on signs the U.S. economy
may be slowing and as a recession in Spain highlighted risks in
the euro zone.
* Global shares edged lower Monday, posting their first
monthly loss this year as Spain sank into recession and the U.S.
economy showed signs of slowing.
* Malaysian palm oil futures ended lower on Monday as slower
U.S. growth raised fears of a weaker global economic outlook,
although losses were limited by strong export numbers and tight
global oilseed supply.
* Oil prices edged lower on Monday in tug-of-war trading as
Spain's fall into recession and slowing U.S. Midwestern business
activity countered supportive expectations for more Federal
Reserve action to stimulate a sluggish U.S. economy.
* Latin American currencies weakened on Monday against the
U.S. dollar on concerns about growth in the United States and
Europe and fears U.S.-China political and trade talks could
derail.
* Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Monday tracking
gains elsewhere in Asia, with Thai shares climbing to a new
16-year high as better-than-expected bank earnings attracted
buyers.
($1 = 9,190.5 rupiah)
