JAKARTA May 2 Following is a list of events in
Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and
factors that may influence financial markets.
WHAT'S HAPPENING IN INDONESIA (LOCAL TIME/GMT)
- The finance ministry will hold a debt auction aiming to
raise 6 trillion rupiah ($652.71 million). It will offer
five-year, 10-year and 20-year bonds as well as one-year
T-bills.
PRESS DIGEST
- DOMESTIC TYRE SALES DOWN 3 PCT IN Q1
Indonesia's tyre sales fell 3 percent in the first quarter
of this year to 12.49 million units compared to the same period
last year as export demand weakened, said Aziz Pane, the
chairman of Indonesia's tyre producers association. (Investor
Daily)
- NIPPON INDOSARI TO BUILD TWO FACTORIES IN H2
Bread maker PT Nippon Indosari Corporindo plans to
build two factories in the second half of this year for
additional production of up to 1.4 million slices per day by
2013, said the firm's operation director Yusuf Hady. (Kontan)
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Indonesian shares rose 0.34 on Tuesday led by banking
stocks as Bank Rakyat Indonesia top the turnover while
property developer Sentul City down 4.76 percent lead
the volume.
* The Dow closed at its highest level in more than four
years on Tuesday after U.S. manufacturing expanded at a faster
pace than expected in April, easing jitters about a slowdown in
the economic recovery.
* Asian shares edged higher and the dollar recovered against
the yen on Wednesday after strong U.S. factory activity data
eased concerns about a loss of momentum in the world's biggest
economy.
* Malaysian palm oil futures ended lower on Monday as
slower U.S. growth raised fears of a weaker global economic
outlook, although losses were limited by strong export numbers
and tight global oilseed supply.
* Oil prices turned higher on T uesday after data showing
the U.S. manufacturing sector expanded in April at its fastest
pace in 10 months eased concerns about slowing economic growth.
* The Romanian leu fell to record lows for a second day in
holiday-thinned trade on Tuesday, bucking the trend for broadly
steady emerging currencies due to worries its international aid
deal following the collapse of its government.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0149 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1405.82 0.57% 7.910
USD/JPY 80.13 0.09% 0.070
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.947 -- 0.002
SPOT GOLD 1658.29 -0.20% -3.240
US CRUDE 105.81 -0.33% -0.350
DOW JONES 13279.32 0.50% 65.69
ASIA ADRS 126.45 -0.24% -0.31
-------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 9,192.5 rupiah)
(Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Janeman Latul and
Matthew Bigg)