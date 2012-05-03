JAKARTA May 3 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.

WHAT'S HAPPENING IN INDONESIA (LOCAL TIME/GMT)

- CEO Mining Gathering and Conference 2012

The Indonesian Mining Services Association (ASPINDO) is staging a conference with the theme "Reframing Indonesian Mining Development Program for National Prosperity" at the Jakarta International Expo.

PRESS DIGEST

- DOMESTIC ELECTRONIC SALES RISES 22 PCT IN Q1-ASSOC

Indonesia's electronic goods sales reached 6.7 trillion rupiah ($728.42 million) in the first quarter, jumping 22 percent from the same period last year as demand continued to rise, said Yeane Keet, an executive at the Indonesia's Electronic Association. (Investor Daily)

- BHAKTI INVESTAMA AIMS TO BUY A BANK IN 2012

Investment company PT Bhakti Investama, plans to acquire a mid-sized commercial bank in the second half of this year as it aims to enter banking sector and has allocated 1 trillion rupiah for the plan, said director Dharma Putra.(Investor Daily)

- BW PLANTATION TO BUY 50,000 HECTARES OF NEW LAND

Palm oil planter, PT BW Plantation plans to buy up to 50,000 hectares of land in Kalimantan island this year in order to expand its palm oil operation, said the company CEO Abdul Halim Ashari. (Investor Daily)

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Indonesian shares rose 0.56 on Wednesday led by banking stocks as Bank Rakyat Indonesia top the turnover while property developer Sentul City up 1.67 percent lead the volume.

* The S&P 500 and the Dow edged lower on Wednesday as data showed that private sector hiring fell far more than expected in April, sparking concerns that Friday's U.S. jobs report will also disappoint investors.

* Asian shares slipped on Thursday and the euro wallowed near a two-week low after disappointing data from both sides of the Atlantic rekindled concerns about the strength of the global economic recovery.

* Crude oil futures fell on Wednesday, as U.S. crude inventories soared to their highest level in more than 20 years after rising for the sixth straight week last week and employment dipped in the United States and Europe, dimming the outlook for oil demand.

* Latin American currencies weakened against the dollar on Wednesday as signs of Europe's eroding job market and weak manufacturing sector darkened the outlook for a global recovery.

* Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Wednesday, with benchmark indexes in the Philippines and Indonesia rising to all-time highs, as strong U.S. economic data boosted investor appetite for risky assets, particluarly the region's energy and commodities stocks.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0152 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1402.31 -0.25% -3.510 USD/JPY 80.14 0.02% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9277 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1651.15 -0.09% -1.480 US CRUDE 105.14 -0.08% -0.060 DOW JONES 13268.57 -0.08% -10.75 ASIA ADRS 126.16 -0.23% -0.29 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Major deals of interest. ($1 = 9,198 rupiah) (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Janeman Latul and Matthew Bigg)