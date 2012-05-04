JAKARTA May 4 Following is a list of events in
PRESS DIGEST
- SUGIH ENERGY TO RAISE 2.43 TRLN RPH FROM RIGHTS
Oil and gas firm PT Sugih Energy plans to raise up
to 2.43 trillion rupiah ($264.42 million) via a rights issue in
June this year to buy Eastwin Global Investment, said CEO Fachmi
Zarkasi.(Kontan)
- FOOTWEAR EXPORTS RISES 16 PCT IN Q1
Indonesia's footwear exports in the first quarter rose 16
percent to $875 million from $754 million in the same period a
year ago as demand increased from U.S. and Europe markets, said
Eddy Widjanarko, the chairman of Indonesia's Footwear
Association. (Kontan p.15)
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Indonesian shares rose 0.11 on Thursday led by banking
stocks as PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia up 0.76 percent
while Bank Mandiri down 2 percent.
* U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as economic data sent mixed
signals on the recovery a day before the April payrolls report,
while shares of Green Mountain plunged after poor
results.
* Asian shares fell for a second successive day on Friday
as another batch of lacklustre U.S. data stoked concerns that
the recovery in the world's biggest economy is faltering.
* Crude oil futures dropped for a second straight day on
Thursday as more signs of slowing U.S. economic growth and
swelling U.S. inventories sparked a wave of selling that sent
prices crashing through key support levels.
* The Mexican peso weakened on Thursday on disappointing
service sector data from the United States, though the real
strengthened late in the session after Brazil took a break from
market intervention.
* Philippine stocks hit an all-time high on Thursday spurred
by optimism over the economy and strong earnings outlook of a
consumer conglomerate.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0144 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1391.57 -0.77% -10.740
USD/JPY 80.17 -0.02% -0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9295 -- -0.003
SPOT GOLD 1635.96 -0.01% -0.240
US CRUDE 102.66 0.12% 0.120
DOW JONES 13206.59 -0.47% -61.98
ASIA ADRS 124.82 -1.06% -1.34
-------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 9,190 rupiah)
(Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Janeman Latul and
Matthew Bigg)