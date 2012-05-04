JAKARTA May 4 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.

- SUGIH ENERGY TO RAISE 2.43 TRLN RPH FROM RIGHTS

Oil and gas firm PT Sugih Energy plans to raise up to 2.43 trillion rupiah ($264.42 million) via a rights issue in June this year to buy Eastwin Global Investment, said CEO Fachmi Zarkasi.(Kontan)

- FOOTWEAR EXPORTS RISES 16 PCT IN Q1

Indonesia's footwear exports in the first quarter rose 16 percent to $875 million from $754 million in the same period a year ago as demand increased from U.S. and Europe markets, said Eddy Widjanarko, the chairman of Indonesia's Footwear Association. (Kontan p.15)

* Indonesian shares rose 0.11 on Thursday led by banking stocks as PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia up 0.76 percent while Bank Mandiri down 2 percent.

* U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as economic data sent mixed signals on the recovery a day before the April payrolls report, while shares of Green Mountain plunged after poor results.

* Asian shares fell for a second successive day on Friday as another batch of lacklustre U.S. data stoked concerns that the recovery in the world's biggest economy is faltering.

* Crude oil futures dropped for a second straight day on Thursday as more signs of slowing U.S. economic growth and swelling U.S. inventories sparked a wave of selling that sent prices crashing through key support levels.

* The Mexican peso weakened on Thursday on disappointing service sector data from the United States, though the real strengthened late in the session after Brazil took a break from market intervention.

* Philippine stocks hit an all-time high on Thursday spurred by optimism over the economy and strong earnings outlook of a consumer conglomerate.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1391.57 -0.77% -10.740 USD/JPY 80.17 -0.02% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9295 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1635.96 -0.01% -0.240 US CRUDE 102.66 0.12% 0.120 DOW JONES 13206.59 -0.47% -61.98 ASIA ADRS 124.82 -1.06% -1.34 -------------------------------------------------------------

