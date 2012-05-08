JAKARTA, May 8 Following is a list of events in
Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and
factors that may influence financial markets.
WHAT'S HAPPENING IN INDONESIA (GMT)
- The finance ministry will release results of a sukuk
auction, selling six-year, 10-year, 15-year, and 25-year project
based sukuk, as well as 6-month sharia T-bill. 3 p.m. (0800 GMT)
PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not confirmed these stories)
- INDONESIA MOBILE PHONE SUBSCRIPTIONS REACH 255 MLN IN Q1
Indonesian cellular telecommunication association (ATSI)
reported mobile phone subscribers reached 255 million customers
in the first quarter, up 6.25 percent from a year ago led by PT
Telkomsel and XL Axiata, said chairman Sarwoto Atmosutarno.
- SARANA MENARA Q1 NET PROFIT FALLS 50 PCT
PT Sarana Merana Nusantara Tbk, a
telecommunication tower provider, booked a net profit of 75.18
billion rupiah in the first quarter, down 50 percent from a year
ago due to higher financial costs, said the firm's financial
report. (Kontan p.5)
- PERTAMINA GEOTHERMAL TO BUILD TWO POWER PLANTS IN LAMPUNG
Pertamina Geothermal Energy, a unit of state-owned oil and
gas company PT Pertamina, plans to build at least two
geothermal power plants with a combined capacity of 110
megawatts in Ulubelu, Lampung. The plants are worth $270
million. They are due to be completed by 2014, said CEO Slamet
Riadhy. (Jakarta Globe p.16)
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Monday, with
the Jakarta composite index fell 1.37 percent as risk
averse investors sent regional benchmark indices lower following
elections in Europe and weak U.S. jobs data that signalled a
tepid.
* Investors brushed off Europe's election results, as the
S&P 500 rebounded from early losses to end almost unchanged on
Monday, despite the uncertainty surrounding the euro zone's
ability to tackle its debt crisis.
* Shares and riskier assets recovered on Tuesday from the
previous day's plunge, as sentiment improved on hopes Spain
would use public funds to bolster its struggling banks, although
wariness remained over Greece.
* U.S. crude futures edged lower on Monday in choppy trading
after European election results revived worries about the
region's debt woes and contracting economy.
* Yields on Brazilian interest rate futures fell on Monday
as investors increased bets the central bank will slash
borrowing costs to a historic low, while concerns about the
European debt crisis sparked volatility in Latin American
currencies.
* Malaysian palm oil futures ended higher on last-minute
buying on Monday, reversing losses from an 8-week low as
election results in Greece and France threatened to undermine
austerity measures aimed at preventing the euro zone debt crisis
from spreading.
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0031 GMT ---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1369.58 0.04 0.480
USD/JPY 79.93 0.04 0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8733 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1638.12 0.00 0.020
US CRUDE 97.75 -0.19 -0.190
DOW JONES 13008.53 -0.23 -29.74
ASIA ADRS 123.35 0.05 0.06
-------------------------------------------------------------
* For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on
LATEST STORIES ON:
* Indonesia stocks........
* Southeast Asian stocks..
* Asian stocks preview....
* Asian currencies........
* U.S. stocks.............
* Oil prices..............
* Global markets..........
* Malaysian crude palm oil
* Indonesian palm oil.....
* Global economy..........
* Key Asian companies.....
* Key currencies..........
* Major deals of interest.
($1 = 9,195 rupiah)
(Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Rieka Rahadiana)