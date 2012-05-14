JAKARTA May 14 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.

- North Korean Parliament Chief Kim Jong Nam visits Indonesia.

Oil and gas firm PT Sugih Energy Tbk plans to acquire oil and gas blocks in Sumatera worth up to 2.07 trillion rupiah ($225.24 million), said a firm director Andhika Anindyaguna. (Bisnis Indonesia)

Truck manufacturer PT Hino Motors Sales Indonesia plans to spend $100 million to expand its manufacturing facilities, aiming to achieve its 2012 sales target of 35,000 units and 50,000 units in 2015, said CEO Toshiro Mizutani. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i8)

* Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Friday on continued euro zone political turmoil and weak economic data from China that led investors to sell commodity-related shares. The Jakarta composite index fell 0.47 percent.

* Shares of U.S. banks slumped on Friday after JPMorgan Chase said it lost billions on bad trades, but the overall market ended only modestly lower, thanks to gains in technology shares.

* Asian shares eased on Monday as investors saw more reasons to cut risk after talks in Greece to form a new government failed, a German vote pointed to growing opposition to austerity steps and China took further steps to support its fragile growth.

* U.S. crude oil futures fell nearly 1 percent on Friday, as weaker industrial growth in China and persistent euro zone worries clouded the oil demand outlook.

* The currencies of Mexico and Brazil logged weekly losses on Friday as investors fretted about turmoil in Greece and the possibility the country could exit the euro.

* Malaysian palm oil futures slipped to a 9-week low on Friday before ending more than 2 percent lower as political uncertainty in the euro zone and weak industrial production data in China weighed on the demand outlook for the edible oil.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1353.39 -0.34% -4.600 USD/JPY 80.03 0.09% 0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8238 -- -0.017 SPOT GOLD 1581.9 0.23% 3.600 US CRUDE 95.32 -0.84% -0.810 DOW JONES 12820.60 -0.27% -34.44 ASIA ADRS 120.36 -0.92% -1.12 -------------------------------------------------------------

