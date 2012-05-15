(Take out the word hold from the headline)

JAKARTA May 15 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.

WHAT'S HAPPENING IN INDONESIA (GMT)

- North Korean parliament chief Kim Jong Nam visits Indonesia.

- Annual shareholders meeting of TV Broadcaster PT Indosiar Karya Media at (0700)

PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not confirmed these stories)

- PGN INCREASES GAS SALES 49 PCT IN WEST JAVA AREA

Gas distributor PT Perusahaan Gas Negara said it has increased its gas sales price to $10.12 per million British thermal units (mmbtu), a 48.8 percent jump above the previous price, from early this month as gas producers have increased their selling price, said Heri Yusup, the company's corporate secretary.(Investor Daily)

- INDOSAT PLANS TO ISSUE UP TO 3 TRLN RPH BONDS IN 2012

Phone operator PT Indosat plans to issue up to 3 trillion rupiah ($324.85 million) of bonds this month or early June to refinance some of its debt, said finance director Curt Stefan Carlsson. (Investor Daily)

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Southeast Asian stocks fell on Monday, with Thailand's main index posting its biggest daily loss in seven months, as uncertainty over the impact of a potential Greek exit from the euro drove a rush to safety by investors, with a rout in oil markets prompting selling in energy related shares.

* U.S. stocks fell on Monday as investors dealt with the one-two punch of worsening political upheaval in the euro zone and the possibility that China's economy may be softening more than previously thought.

* Shares fell on Tuesday as investors liquidated riskier assets and sought refuge from the political turmoil fuelling fears of Greece's exit from the euro and threatening to ruin any progress made so far to solve the euro zone debt crisis.

* Oil prices fell on Monday as Greece's inability to form a coalition government and concerns about a slowing Chinese economy fed worries about the outlook for petroleum demand.

* Latin American currencies tumbled o n M onday, with the Brazilian real slumping to a nearly three-year low as fears Greece could exit the euro zone hammered riskier assets and raised concerns the region's central banks could fight back.

* Malaysian palm oil futures suffered their sharpest fall in more than a year on Monday, closing at a three-month low as failed talks to form a new Greek government heightened fears about the euro zone's debt crisis.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0240 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1338.35 -1.11% -15.040 USD/JPY 79.84 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7671 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD 1553.76 -0.19% -2.890 US CRUDE 94.28 -0.53% -0.500 DOW JONES 12695.35 -0.98% -125.25 ASIA ADRS 118.51 -1.54% -1.85 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Major deals of interest. ($1 = 9,235 rupiah) (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Janeman Latul)