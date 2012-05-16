JAKARTA May 16 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.

WHAT'S HAPPENING IN INDONESIA (GMT)

- President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono to give speech in the opening of National Coordination Meeting on Inflation Management Team.

- Annual shareholders meeting of local retailer PT Ace Hardware at (0300)

PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not confirmed these stories)

- FIF REVISES DOWN FINANCING TARGET IN 2012

Motorbike financing firm PT Federal International Finance, a unit of Astra International, revised down its new financing target to 16.49 trillion rupiah ($1.78 billion) in 2012 from the earlier target of 22.3 trillion rupiah due to concern on the government's minimum down payment policy, said CEO Suhartono. (Bisnis Indonesia)

- KRAKATAU STEEL TO SET UP COAL UNIT IN THIS YEAR

Steelmaker PT Krakatau Steel plans to set up a new coal unit in July this year as it aims to secure coal supply for the company's factories, said CEO Fazwar Bujang. (Investor Daily)

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Stocks in Singapore and Thailand pushed higher on Tuesday, with beaten down commmodities-related shares rebounding, as strong growth in Germany spurred late buying and eased worries over the political turmoil in Greece and the euro debt problems.

* U.S. stocks fell for the eighth day in the past 10 on Tuesday as uncertainty stemming from the political stalemate in Greece gave investors another reason to be cautious and sellers came out in force late in the session.

* Asian shares fell on Wednesday after Greece failed to form a government, setting the stage for a June election that could raise the risk of Athens abandoning the euro and deepening the euro zone's debt crisis.

* Brent oil edged higher on Tuesday, snapping three days of declines and lifting its premium to slumping U.S. crude back above $18 a barrel, as supportive German economic growth helped counter political turmoil in Greece.

* Latin American currencies weakened on Tuesday with Brazil's real closing at a near three-year low, fueling speculation the country's bank could soon intervene.

* Malaysian palm oil futures rebounded on Tuesday, supported by bargain hunting after prices fell to a three-month low in the previous session, although concerns remained that demand could be hit if Greece exits the euro zone.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0216 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1330.66 -0.57% -7.690 USD/JPY 80.38 0.24% 0.190 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7688 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD 1541.06 -0.20% -3.040 US CRUDE 92.95 -1.10% -1.030 DOW JONES 12632.00 -0.50% -63.35 ASIA ADRS 117.13 -1.16% -1.38 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Major deals of interest. ($1 = 9,240 rupiah) (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Janeman Latul)